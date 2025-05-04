Conan O'Brien Will Forever Be Tied To The Simpsons, But Kumail Nanjiani Hilariously Detailed How Minimal His 'Actual Contribution' Was

By published

Ha-ha. [In Nelson Muntz's voice]

Conan O&#039;Brien laughing strongly during Kumail Nanjiani&#039;s segment of Mark Twain Award special.
(Image credit: Netflix)

One of the key streaming highlights hitting the 2025 TV schedule during the second week of May is no doubt the Season 2 return of former late night fave Conan O’Brien’s Max travel show Conan O’Brien Must Go. But even before that anticipated arrival, the ginger-haired comedian’s fans can join in on celebrating his TV efforts by watching the new special Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor, available to stream with a Netflix subscription.

Taika Waititi and Conan O'Brien next to each other on Conan O'Brien Must Go

(Image credit: Max)

Hear Me Out: Why One Moment From Conan O'Brien's Show Has Me Thinking He And Taika Waititi Really Need To Do A Movie Together

The special is undeniably hilarious from beginning to end thanks to a plethora of lighthearted roasts from some of the Oscar host’s funniest friends, longtime colleagues and mainstay late night guests. From John Mulaney and Andy Richter to Adam Sandler and David Letterman, everyone was on their A-game, and that was especially true for Kumail Nanjiani, whose “TWAINTalk” addressed the vital question of whether O’Brien actually deserves the award, with The Simpsons as a key component.

While talking about influence as a benchmark for a comedian’s impact on the world at large, Nanjiani addressed Conan O’Brien’s career highlight of working on The Simpsons, saying:

Now, Conan was part of the writing staff of one of the most legendary and successful TV shows of all time, The Simpsons. People love to talk about Conan’s contributions to The Simpsons. In fact, his name gets brought up 93% of the time when people on the Internet talk about Simpsons writers. Let’s compare that to his actual contribution. Well, there are 781 episodes of The Simpsons. Conan wrote three.

It's not immediately clear whether that "93%" stat was based on any kind of data, or if it was crafted out of thin air, but there's no questioning the credited nature of O'Brien's work on The Simpsons. While he was indeed part of the writing staff early on, and certainly contributed jokes and story ideas for other episodes, the rather limiting nature of TV writing credits means that only three episodes from that iconic era can serve as irrefutable proof of his time there.

Kumail Nanjiani talking about Conan O'Brien during Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize special

(Image credit: Netflix)

To break that number down further is just asking for chuckle-worthy trouble, but Kumail Nanjiani showcased the surprisingly teensy percentage that sums up Conan's Simpsons efforts, and made a bonkers comparison in the process. As he put it:

That is a whopping 0.38%. By comparison, Charles Manson wrote 0.41% of the songs released by The Beach Boys. Charles Manson is a bigger part of The Beach Boys than Conan is of The Simpsons.

Both out of context and within the context of this special, that's one of the wildest sentences ever uttered for others to hear and react to. I'm trying to think of how many other ways Conan O'Brien and Charles Manson would be comparable, and all I can think of is that O'Brien and Bob Odenkirk wrote together on SNL and acted together, with Odenkirk having portrayed Manson on The Ben Stiller Show. But that's not even a proper 1:1 comparison.

In reminding the crowd which episodes Conan wrote, Kumail Nanjiani provoked quite the audible laugh from the honoree, saying:

By the way, the names of the Simpsons episodes that Conan wrote are 'Marge vs. the Monorail'... and two other episodes.

The rest of Nanjiani's segment was obivously also amusing as it poked fun at the longtime late-night staple, and the Silicon Valley vet talked about Masturbating Bear being his very first taste of not just Late Night but of American television altogether. And somehow he stuck around and didn't run screaming back to his Pakistani stomping grounds.

Conan O’Brien Must Go will arrive anew with Season 2 on Thursday, May 8, for fans with Max subscriptions. But his whopping three episodes of The Simpsons can be streamed in full with a Disney+ subscription.

Nick Venable
Nick Venable
Assistant Managing Editor

Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper.  Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.

