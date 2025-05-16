There's One Change That's Gnawing At Me With The Last Of Us Season 2

I didn’t want this day to come…but today, we need to talk about a change that The Last of Us made that I’m not a massive fan of.

Ever since the show premiered, I’ve been singing its praises. I suppose that’s not too much of a surprise since The Last of Us is considered one of the best video game adaptations , and I am an avid supporter of this franchise.

But, in its latest episode, they made a change that I don't like, regardless of how it played out on television. So, let’s get into it.

I Haven’t Minded Most Of The Changes

As I’ve said before in a few of my other articles, I don’t mind the changes the series has made that much. In fact, I’ve really been welcoming it. I’ve loved how we’ve gotten to see a lot more of Jackson as a whole, and I’ve also loved what they’ve done with Ellie and Dina , and really given their relationship a heck of a lot more attention.

Even in Season 1, I loved the changes they made, from Bill and Frank’s iconic episode , which I feel was all over social media for so long, to the addition of new characters that helped build out the story even more. Everything has really flowed well.

There’s one change with a new character in Season 2, however, that I’m not super happy about. And, it involves Jesse.

But I Wasn’t A Huge Fan Of How They Introduced Jesse Back Into The Plot

So, let me be honest first and say that I love Jesse in the show. I think adding Young Mazino to The Last of Us cast was a fantastic decision, and he has brought life and joy to the character that wasn’t there in the games. Really, he looks exactly like him. I’ve liked how he’s spent more time with Ellie overall to show their relationship.

I really wish, though, that the way they introduced him to the plot was the same as it was in the game. In the show, he comes in at the last minute to save both Ellie and Dina from stalkers, and he kind of just appears out of nowhere, where they have to run from enemies and then hide from Seraphites, and it’s just non-stop action over and over again. It’s fun for TV, but it takes away the intensity of what happened in the game.

In the game, Jesse only saved Ellie, because she kept Dina safe in their base after she found out she’s pregnant. The two of them work together to escape being hounded by enemies in this epic car chase that would have been so good on TV. We really see how well they work together, and it builds the emotional climax to Jesse reuniting with Dina when there’s this whole complication of a baby there.

We don’t really get to see that in the show because Ellie and Dina are always together, and now, suddenly, Jesse is there. We haven’t gotten a chance to see Ellie and Jesse work together stealthily to take down enemies like we do in the game – it just feels like certain things have been taken away in favor of more action.

However, Maybe It’ll Lead To A More Emotional Climax

Granted, I’m not entirely opposed to what is happening. Without spoiling anything, perhaps adding Jesse in at this point is key to building up a bigger emotional climax with his character, like in the game. Maybe we’ll see grander reactions that will truly change how we view the characters in the future. I’m not sure.

We won’t really know until the finale, which is two weeks away as I write this. Either way, I’m curious to see how this new dynamic plays out…and what awaits Jesse, Ellie, and Dina as the season continues.