The Last Of Us Cast: An Updated List Of Actors For The Upcoming HBO Show

Let me tell you a story.

It was March 13th, 2020, right before the world went to crap when everything locked down due to Covid and the pandemic started, and I was just coming out of one of my classes in college, seeing the news that HBO was developing a series based on The Last of Us , one of my all-time favorite video games.

At first, I was happy but couldn't believe it, now here we are, two years later, and somehow through all this madness, the show has taken several steps forward and is going to be coming out in 2023. A new teaser for it with a bunch of other HBO shows was released recently, and already, I am excited for this video game adaptation. But, for every fan who wants to know who is playing their favorite characters, here is a quick cast list to let you know who is who in HBO’s The Last of Us cast.

(Image credit: HBO)

Pedro Pascal (Joel)

First up is Pedro Pascal, who is playing the protagonist of The Last of Us, Joel, the rough and tough survivor of the apocalypse who is assigned to get Ellie across the country to a facility because of her immunity to the virus that's decimated the population.

Pascal is known for plenty of big shows and movies, but some of his biggest have been the Disney+ original show, The Mandalorian, and most recently, co-starring in the hilarious comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent , alongside Nicolas Cage.

(Image credit: HBO)

Bella Ramsey (Ellie)

You can’t have Joel without Ellie in The Last of Us, and playing the spunky fourteen-year-old is Bella Ramsey. The young actress has already appeared on HBO before as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, as well as in His Dark Materials, and is continuing to show just how brilliant she is as an actress going forward in her young life.

(Image credit: HBO)

Nico Parker (Sarah)

Sarah is Joel’s young daughter in The Last of Us, and she is played by Nico Parker. The young actress has appeared in movies like Dumbo and Reminiscence, and also had the part of Ellie in the TV series, The Third Day.

(Image credit: HBO)

Nick Offerman (Bill)

One half of a survival duo living in a small, isolated town is Bill, a hardened survivor who really knows how to stay alive in this world by setting traps. Playing Bill in The Last of Us is the wonderful Nick Offerman.

Offerman is primarily known for his role as Ron Swanson in the Parks and Recreation cast, but he’s done plenty of other great work, including having a major role in the Pam & Tommy cast, working on the sci-fi series, Devs, and more.

(Image credit: ABC)

Gabriel Luna (Tommy)

Playing Joel’s brother and a former soldier, Tommy, in The Last of Us is Gabriel Luna. The actor has been in many TV shows before, with one of his biggest roles being in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where he played Ghost Rider/Robbie Reyes.

Luna was also in the films Matador, and Terminator: Dark Fate.

(Image credit: ABC)

Merle Dandridge (Marlene)

Next up, we have Merle Dandridge, who is playing Marlene, the Firefly resistance leader in The Last of Us. Merle Dandridge actually did the voice and motion-capture work for Marlene in the original The Last of Us video game, so it’s sick to see her returning to the role in the TV adaptation.

But, besides her video game work, Dandridge has appeared in many TV shows like Station 19, the HBO Max original , The Flight Attendant, Sons of Anarchy, and more.

(Image credit: Fox)

Anna Torv (Tess)

Tess is another survivor and a smuggler alongside Joel in The Last of Us, and she's played by Anna Torv in the TV series.

Torv is primarily known for her role as Olivia Dunham on the popular sci-fi series, Fringe, and also had a main role as Wendy Carr on the amazing Netflix series you should definitely binge , Mindhunter. She also had a main role as Harriet Dunkley in Secret City.

(Image credit: HBO)

Murray Bartlett (Frank)

Frank is the other half of the survival duo in The Last of Us with Bill who lives in that isolated town, and he is played by Murray Bartlett. Most recently, Bartlett has been in the cast of The White Lotus, and in the revival on Netflix of Tales of the City. Bartlett also played Vinnie Green in the Apple TV+ series, Physical.

(Image credit: HBO)

Storm Reid (Riley)

Next up on the list for The Last of Us cast is Storm Reid, a young actress who is really making her name in Hollywood recently. Reid will be playing Riley, Ellie’s best friend from before she was bit.

Reid is mainly known for her part in the Euphoria cast as Rue’s younger sister, Gia, but she’s done plenty of other work, too. Some of her biggest roles so far have been in Don’t Let Go, The Invisible Man, and she had a major part in When They See Us on Netflix, as well as a smaller role in The Suicide Squad. She was also the star of the movie, A Wrinkle in Time.

(Image credit: Lifetime)

Jeffrey Pierce (Perry)

Next up, we have Perry in The Last of Us, who is played by Jeffrey Pierce. Originally, Pierce actually portrayed Tommy in the original game, but the creators of the show decided to give him a recurring role as a completely new character, according to Games Rader .

Pierce has done plenty in Hollywood besides his voice-acting skills, appearing in many shows such as Drop Dead Diva, Castle, Castle Rock, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and more.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Lamar Johnson (Henry)

Moving on, we have Lamar Johnson, who is going to be playing Henry in The Last of Us, a survivor that Joel and Ellie meet out on the road when he and his brother, Sam, are hiding from a revolutionary movement in Kansas City.

Johnson has appeared in a few films that you might recognize him from, such as Dark Phoenix, All the Bright Places, and Brother. He also had a main role in The Next Step as West, and appeared in the great Showtime series, Your Honor.

Keivonn Woodard (Sam)

Last but not least, we have the little brother of Henry, named Sam, in The Last Of Us. Woodard is relatively new to Hollywood, and has only had one appearance prior to his role in The Last of Us, in the film Seeds of Hope: The Andrew Foster Story. But, hopefully, after The Last Of Us, we’ll get to see even more of him.

With so many great names here, I’m even more excited to see what comes next for this fantastic series. Can 2023 come sooner?