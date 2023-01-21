The Last Of Us: What To Know Before You Watch The New HBO Show

When it comes to post-apocalyptic and dystopian shows (especially those with zombies), I’m there. For years, all I watched was The Walking Dead (up until its emotional finale ) , and have loved every other thing that has something to do with the genre, from Train to Busan to Shaun of the Dead. But, a new version of the zombie world has now descended upon us, and that is in The Last of Us.

The Last of Us, which premiered on January 15th on HBO, has become the channel’s next big hit , with plenty of fans tuning in to watch the new show. If you're considering watching but need to know more, here are five quick things you should know before diving into the world of The Last of Us.

The Last Of Us Is A Post-Apocalyptic Thriller

If you’re looking for a thrilling experience in a world that is constantly filled with trouble no matter where you go, The Last of Us is your answer. The show takes place twenty years in the future where a virus has taken over the world, turning people into monsters that are inhabited by a poisonous fungus, making them mindless.

The show is actually based on an acclaimed video game, and is one of the first video game adaptations in a while to get such high praise.

Expect An Emotional Rollercoaster With The Story Of Joel And Ellie

But, The Last of Us isn’t just about zombies. It’s about family, and the bonds that bind you after you’ve gone through horrible experiences, told through the lenses of Joel and Ellie. Joel is hardened by the apocalypse and tasked with getting Ellie across the country because she’s important for a greater purpose. Along the way, they find out that there’s more to life than just the dead that roam the streets.

The Last of Us has always had a phenomenal story, and that’s coming from someone who has played the original game several times and was excited to see so much in the trailer . The story is also great for fans who aren’t even into zombies, as the chemistry and bond between Joel and Ellie will be enough to make anyone want to keep watching.

The Show Is Rated TV-MA

However, I would not suggest watching this show with your kids, as it may be a bit too much for them to handle. The show is rated TV-MA for violence, language, and bloody scenes, so it’s going to have mature themes that might not be suitable for a kid's eyes. This is HBO after all. So, better to just put them to bed before checking this out.

It Stars Bella Ramsey And Pedro Pascal

The Last of Us cast is filled to the brim with plenty of great stars, from Nick Offerman and Anna Torv to Gabriel Luna, but the main stars, who play Ellie and Joel, are Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal.

The two actors have worked on HBO before, as part of the Game of Thrones cast during different seasons, and are back to star in this hit show. Other than that, Pascal has also been seen in plenty of other huge shows, such as Narcos, as well as the mega-hit, The Mandalorian, which is getting a third season very soon, so it’s always awesome to see him in another role like this.

The Last Of Us Will Have Nine Episodes During Season 1

It’s been confirmed that The Last of Us is only going to have nine episodes, but hopefully, it’ll tell the story of the first game perfectly.

However, we could end up getting a second season of the show , as there is plenty more story to tell with a sequel. For now, all we have is Season 1, so time to enjoy it as it comes out.

Coming from a fan of the game, you won’t regret watching this show. The premiere episode was so well-done, and really reaches deeply into the hearts of its viewers, fully adapting the beautiful story of the game. Be sure to check out our guide on how to watch The Last of Us on HBO and streaming if you’re curious about the new series.