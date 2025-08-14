Critics Have Seen Daniel Dae Kim's Butterfly, And They Seem To Agree About What The Intense Prime Video Series Plays ‘Too Safe’
Critics see pros and cons to the action-packed Prime Video series.
Daniel Dae Kim has officially returned to the small screen with Butterfly, an action-packed addition to the 2025 TV schedule courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. Based on a graphic novel by Arash Amel out of Boom! Studios, the show also stars Reina Hardesty, Louis Landau, and Piper Perabo. Critics have already seen all six episodes, and while some were bigger fans than others, the consensus seems to be that the plot plays it "too safe" with action vs. storytelling.
The trailer for Butterfly was an early clue that the spy thriller had the potential to deliver Reacher-esque levels of action. Hyped by Prime Video as a spy thriller driven by characters also dealing with complicated family dynamics, Daniel Dae Kim plays a former U.S. intelligence operative by the name of David, living in South Korea until he has to face the consequences for past decisions. He must flee an assassin and thwart spies, all while his daughter Rebecca (Hardesty) is in the mix.
If you're on the fence about whether you want to check out Butterfly with a Prime Video subscription, check out what critics have to say about the series! Starting with THR's Angie Han, who writes:
With a streaming catalogue including action-packed shows like Alan Ritchson's Reacher and Jensen Ackles' Countdown (which has not yet been renewed for Season 2), it was a safe bet that another Prime Video series could deliver when it comes to "fistfights and shootouts." The family drama is apparently more compelling and unique to Butterfly. Aramide Tinubu of Variety writes:
Considering that Daniel Dae Kim is best known for TV work as a member of the Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action show cast, a longtime Lost star, and after a solid run of more than 150 episodes of Hawaii Five-0 despite the CBS drama unceremoniously writing him out, it just seems natural for him to star in Butterfly as a TV show rather than a two-hour feature film. The six episodes may give a different impression upon viewing, however! Robert Lloyd of the LA Times writes:
It sounds like Butterfly is a good candidate for a binge-watch without necessarily requiring a break or two to process a tricky political plot, which may be a good thing. Unlike many other Prime Video shows that release new episodes weekly, all six episodes are available streaming now. RobertEbert.com's Sherin Nicole says:
While the trailer mostly hyped the shootouts, car chases, spies, and action sequences, a popular sentiment among reviewers seems to be that the family moments in between are more intriguing. That doesn't necessarily mean that the show suffers for splitting focus, according to a review from ReadySteadyCut's Jonathon Wilson:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
On the whole, Butterfly may appeal to fans of other intense shows on Prime Video, as well as to existing fans of Daniel Dae Kim. Critics just don't seem to be universally all-in on the new series. Screenrant's Grant Hermanns gets into some light spoilers with this review:
All in all, it sounds like critics en masse can all find something to praise about Butterfly, and action-oriented stories are pretty safe bets for Amazon Prime Video after some of its other hits. At the time of writing, Butterfly holds a respectable 72% on Rotten Tomatoes.
If you want to check it out for yourself, all six episodes are available streaming now with a subscription to the streamer.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.