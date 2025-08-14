Critics Have Seen Daniel Dae Kim's Butterfly, And They Seem To Agree About What The Intense Prime Video Series Plays ‘Too Safe’

Daniel Dae Kim has officially returned to the small screen with Butterfly, an action-packed addition to the 2025 TV schedule courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. Based on a graphic novel by Arash Amel out of Boom! Studios, the show also stars Reina Hardesty, Louis Landau, and Piper Perabo. Critics have already seen all six episodes, and while some were bigger fans than others, the consensus seems to be that the plot plays it "too safe" with action vs. storytelling.

The trailer for Butterfly was an early clue that the spy thriller had the potential to deliver Reacher-esque levels of action. Hyped by Prime Video as a spy thriller driven by characters also dealing with complicated family dynamics, Daniel Dae Kim plays a former U.S. intelligence operative by the name of David, living in South Korea until he has to face the consequences for past decisions. He must flee an assassin and thwart spies, all while his daughter Rebecca (Hardesty) is in the mix.

If you're on the fence about whether you want to check out Butterfly with a Prime Video subscription, check out what critics have to say about the series! Starting with THR's Angie Han, who writes:

Packed as the series is with fistfights and shootouts and car chases, its heart truly lies in the family drama, driven by heightened but recognizable impulses. And while the series, created by Steph Cha and Ken Woodruff, never quite takes that intriguing premise to its fullest potential, its mix of sentiment and thrills makes for a pleasantly innocuous addition to the platform’s ever-growing catalogue of shows about guys who know their way around tactical gear. THR

With a streaming catalogue including action-packed shows like Alan Ritchson's Reacher and Jensen Ackles' Countdown (which has not yet been renewed for Season 2), it was a safe bet that another Prime Video series could deliver when it comes to "fistfights and shootouts." The family drama is apparently more compelling and unique to Butterfly. Aramide Tinubu of Variety writes:

Since the show leans almost solely into action, a lot of the emotional beats of the story are forfeited. It may have been sharper if the tale had been contained within a two-hour-long feature film, eliminating much of the show’s empty space. . . . Still, the show isn’t all bad. There are a couple of intriguing twists, and it’s entertaining enough for audiences to stick around until the end, to see whether Rebecca and David can truly rebuild the bond that was severed nearly a decade ago. Variety

Considering that Daniel Dae Kim is best known for TV work as a member of the Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action show cast, a longtime Lost star, and after a solid run of more than 150 episodes of Hawaii Five-0 despite the CBS drama unceremoniously writing him out, it just seems natural for him to star in Butterfly as a TV show rather than a two-hour feature film. The six episodes may give a different impression upon viewing, however! Robert Lloyd of the LA Times writes:

Although the spy stuff accounts for the running and shooting, the car chases (which Rebecca seems to especially enjoy), the martial arts dust-ups and near constant threat of death, it’s also beside the point. Butterfly is a sort of an action soap, an extended family melodrama with guns. The political story, should you care to track it — not that you really need to — matters less than the personal one, set in motion by David’s reappearance and his desire to reconnect with and save Rebecca, which puts him into conflict with Juno. (And with Rebecca, who is not convinced she needs saving.) L.A. Times

It sounds like Butterfly is a good candidate for a binge-watch without necessarily requiring a break or two to process a tricky political plot, which may be a good thing. Unlike many other Prime Video shows that release new episodes weekly, all six episodes are available streaming now. RobertEbert.com's Sherin Nicole says:

Despite those highs between the father and daughter—an opposite for mother and son, Juno and Oliver—I wasn’t fully engaged while watching. If it sounds like I’m going back and forth on it, you caught me. Throughout the six-episode run, I kept questioning whether this series works or not. I’m still not sure. However, by bridging South Korean and American cultural cues, with the heritage of Korean craft, juxtaposed against the current world, Butterfly takes on more depth. The cities in the episode titles aren’t just essential places, but a signal that the series wants to take the audience somewhere. RogerEbert.com

While the trailer mostly hyped the shootouts, car chases, spies, and action sequences, a popular sentiment among reviewers seems to be that the family moments in between are more intriguing. That doesn't necessarily mean that the show suffers for splitting focus, according to a review from ReadySteadyCut's Jonathon Wilson:

The key to Butterfly is that both halves work. It can be a taut spy thriller when it wants to, with solid action and suspense-building across a variety of locations and formats, but the family drama doesn’t feel tacked on and tokenistic. There’s a pleasant symbiosis between the two, which simultaneously lightens what might be a dour conspiracy plot while adding welcome danger and stakes to the character drama. You couldn’t have one without the other. ReadySteadyCut

On the whole, Butterfly may appeal to fans of other intense shows on Prime Video, as well as to existing fans of Daniel Dae Kim. Critics just don't seem to be universally all-in on the new series. Screenrant's Grant Hermanns gets into some light spoilers with this review:

Despite its efforts, Butterfly plays it too safe. The first half of the season is more of a fugitive series, while the second half is a proper spy thriller. Yet, even as it strives for some big twists, they're too easy to predict ahead of time. What's worse is that none of the characters ever felt like they were in any real danger. Apart from one scene in which David is injured by Gun, played by Money Heist: Korea's Kim Ji-hoon, he and Rebecca aren't put in situations where they can't talk or fight their way out of. ScreenRant

All in all, it sounds like critics en masse can all find something to praise about Butterfly, and action-oriented stories are pretty safe bets for Amazon Prime Video after some of its other hits. At the time of writing, Butterfly holds a respectable 72% on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you want to check it out for yourself, all six episodes are available streaming now with a subscription to the streamer.