One Line Steve Carrell Improvised On The Office That Amazed Co-Star Craig Robinson: ‘The Genius Of That’
Steve Carell is a funny, funny man.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
I’m not quite sure who out there needs to be reminded of this, but Steve Carell is an exceptionally funny performer. From his time as a correspondent on The Daily Show to leading The 40-Year-Old-Virgin to his most epic and beloved role as Michael Scott on The Office, he has been making audiences belly laugh for decades. Because of this impressive and still growing legacy, it’s hard to pick out just one particularly special moment – but for Craig Robinson, he can recall shooting a specific scene that left him stunned by the “genius” of his co-star.
While The Office was ultimately very scripted, there were opportunities for the cast to try out a bit of improv, and Robinson – who memorably played Darryl Philbin on the show – recalled a particularly special example during a recent sitdown with Entertainment Weekly. In “The Negotiation,” the nineteenth episode of the third season, Darryl schedules a meeting with Michael to discuss a pay raise, and everything goes to hell for the manager when his employee realizes that he is wearing a woman’s suit. Discussing Careel, Robinson remembered,
In said episode (for those who don’t specifically recall), the negotiation between Michael and Darryl gets so out of hand that Michael ends up requesting his own raise from Jan (Melora Hardin). Wanting his boss to get a pay bump so that he can get a pay bump, Darryl offers him some words of encouragement – which is what led to Steve Carrell’s memorable improv. Said Robinson,Article continues below
It’s a perfect Michael moment, as it’s a wonderful illustration of the character’s obliviousness. There’s a bouncyness to Darryl’s verbal boost thanks to the rhyme, but the Dunder Mifflin Scranton boss steamrolls right over it while focusing on the military rank part.
There are a number of great Darryl/Michael episodes of The Office (“Safety Training” is another one of my personal favorites), and Craig Robinson recalls loving every opportunity that he got to work alongside the sitcom’s biggest star:
Those who ever want to re-experience the complicated Darryl/Michael dynamic and the great comedic talents of Craig Robinson and Steve Carell can do so at any time with a Peacock subscription. In addition to the seasons that originally broadcast on NBC, the streaming service also provides extended versions (a.k.a. Superfan cuts) of every single episode, and if you’ve never watched them before, I highly recommend it, as it’s like experiencing the show as brand new.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.