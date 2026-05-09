Why Diddy Is The 'Rudest’ Celebrity UFC’s Dana White Says He’s Ever Met: ‘Are You F--king Kidding Me?’

As the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the outspoken Dana White has rubbed shoulders with more than a few celebrities in his time. The public figures White has been able to share space with range from superstar athletes to politicians (including the current President of the United States). It turns out that White has also crossed paths with rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, and that experience apparently didn’t pan out well. In fact, White didn’t mince words while laying out why Diddy was the “rudest” celebrity he’d ever come across.

White recently appeared on an episode of The Kate Miller Pod, during which he discussed his career, his thoughts on dating and aspects of his personal life. In the interview (which was posted on YouTube), Miller asked White about the “rudest” star he’d ever met, leading him to quickly name Combs. White did also name one of the owners of the Golden State Warriors, but he had particularly harsh words for the Sean John founder:

Oh, Diddy. 100%, the biggest douchebag ever.

Several stars have spoken about their experiences with Sean Combs, especially since he was arrested several years ago and later sentenced to four years (50 months) for two counts of a prostitution-related offense. As for White, he chalked up his disdain for the “Been Around the World” performer up to an encounter they had at a charity event at some point. The situation apparently resulted in White’s niece having a not-so-pleasant experience with Combs:

Tony Hawk used to have these uh these charity events and when my kids were little, you'd go to these charity events, and lots of celebrities would be there. So everybody would do things for each other's kids. So I had my niece at one of them and Diddy shows up and it was at Ron Burkel's house. And my niece was all excited like, ‘Oh my god, P. Diddy’s here!’ I said, ‘Awesome. Yeah, go get a picture with him.’ She comes back, and I'm like, ‘Did you get a picture?’ She's like, ‘No, they were scary.’

From there, White went on to chastise Diddy even further for the amount of security he had with him at the time. Per the businessman’s comments, Combs rolled deep during that particular event:

The guy's there with fucking 10 security guards, right? You need security at a fucking kids event at, and then they were rude to her and scared her. That's who's listening to your fucking shitty music, okay? That's who's listening to this? Are you fucking kidding me? And that's how you're going to treat some girl that's a fan and wanted a picture with you?

Dana White put a period on his discussion about Sean Combs by also mentioning a supposed run-in that UFC fighter Conor McGregor had with the rapper. While White didn’t give too many specific details on that meeting, he claimed that by the end of it, McGregor wanted to “punch [Combs] in the face.” All in all, this seems to lend further credibility to the notion that stars have had varied experiences with Combs over the years.

Rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson – who has a history of trolling Diddy – previously explained that years ago, he was “uncomfortable” with befriending his fellow hip hop artist. Fiddy chalked his discomfort up to Combs allegedly wanting to take him shopping. Conversely, Nick Cannon spoke positively about partying with Diddy during the early aughts, even saying he had nothing to hide amid the scrutiny regarding Combs’ reported Freak Off parties.

While Sean Combs remains behind bars in connection to some of the reported events that took place at those Freak Offs, he’s currently appealing his case. It’s also been alleged that Combs is planning a comeback that may even involve a large tour. Should Combs actually work his way back into the celebrity sphere at some point, though, it feels like any kind of business dealings with Dana White might be out of the question.