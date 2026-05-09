See Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki And Misha Collins Hilariously Reprise Their Supernatural Characters In The Boys Blooper

The Boys’ fifth and final season is streaming now with a Prime Video subscription amid the 2026 TV schedule, and it’s been intense. As part of this last stretch of episodes, there have been some fun surprises, including a bloody Supernatural reunion between Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins. That finally came to fruition in Episode 5, and it was well worth the wait. On top of that, Prime Video just dropped an excellent outtake, and it shows Collins, Ackles and Padalecki all reprising their SPN characters.

Despite both shows being created by Eric Kripke, The Boys and Supernatural are very different, especially when it comes to how they're written. With that in mind, it was hilariously jarring for me to see the outtake shared to Prime Video's Instagram. In it, Padalecki, Ackles and Collins not only channel Dean, Sam, and Castiel, respectively, but they also make reference to other elements from the beloved CW show like Chuck and Busty Asian Beauties. Take a look:

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It’s been over five years since Supernatural ended, and I never thought I'd see the day that Sam, Dean and Castiel would return in some form. While this isn't like a canon addition to SPN lore in any way, it's hard not to smile when seeing the three actors slip back into versions of their beloved characters.

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All in all, the trio seamlessly slide back into their respective roles, and it’s almost like no time has passed. Ironically, Ackles was nervous about working with Padalecki and Collins again but, based on this clip and what really happens in the episode, I'd say those concerns weren't warranted. Unsurprisingly, fans are absolutely loving the blooper, and you can see some responses below:

@soldierbitch1: YESSSSSSS WE ASKED THEY LISTENED!!! 👏👏👏 Howling!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Dammit I love these guys!

YESSSSSSS WE ASKED THEY LISTENED!!! 👏👏👏 Howling!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Dammit I love these guys! @wickedlyhandmade: This Supernatural girlie is SCREAMINGGGG 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤

This Supernatural girlie is SCREAMINGGGG 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 @mrs_bernales3: I'm so glad they dropped this 😂 Jensen mentioned it and all us Supernatural fans have been patiently waiting!

I'm so glad they dropped this 😂 Jensen mentioned it and all us Supernatural fans have been patiently waiting! @bajouk_ali: They waited 15 years to swear like this lmao.

They waited 15 years to swear like this lmao. @tatiapaiva: Killing people, hunting V1, not family business!

I don’t know what’s better. The fact that Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins reprised their Supernatural roles, or that the trio got pretty violent with each other on the actual show. During the episode, Ackles' Soldier Boy and Collins’ Malchemical get into a fight with Padalecki’s Mister Marathon, who ends up getting killed by Homelander (Antony Starr). Such a crushing scene is what I'd expect from The Boys and, while there's a sense of irony to such brutal moment marking a great reunion of actors, let's be glad we now have it along with this blooper.

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Speaking of outtakes, I'm curious as to how long it took for them to really get through filming. Those who have seen the 15 seasons’ worth of Supernatural bloopers know that for a serious show, the stars could get completely unserious while filming. To this day, I’m not sure how everyone managed to do 15 seasons and over 300 episodes, because it always seemed like Ackles, Padalcki and Collins could not get through scenes.

After seeing this episode of The Boys, what I want now more than ever is an R-rated Supernatural revival. The chances of that happening are probably slim, but I'll continue to hold onto that hope. For now, know that new episodes of The Boys hit Prime Video on Wednesdays. Also, those who want to see Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins on Supernatural can also stream all 15 seasons of the show on the aforementioned streaming service.