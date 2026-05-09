The (Understandable) Advice Zendaya Says She Would Give Her Teenage Self

Zendaya fans are about to have the year of their life. The Dune: Part Two actress has a total of four movies on the 2026 movie schedule, the first of which (A24’s The Drama) has already been released to good reviews . Of course, her next project to premiere is none other than Christopher Nolan’s summer blockbuster, The Odyssey, in which Zendaya plays the goddess Athena. A major role in a Nolan film is a long way from her Disney days on Shake It Up , and I totally understand the advice she has looking back on her teenage self entering Hollywood.

She might be in pajama mode now, but Zendaya told Vogue Brazil that filming Euphoria Season 3, Dune :Part Three, The Drama, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and The Odyssey all in 2025 resulted in the most intense year of her life. It certainly feels like a peak moment in her career, and it’s not the only milestone she’ll hit this year. As the Challengers actress prepares to turn 30 , Zendaya shared the advice she would give her teenage self, and it’s hardcore relatable to anyone, not just those in entertainment:

I would say to trust yourself. That I'm doing the right thing and I'll recognize when something is right. Follow your instincts. When we're young, we don't know much – and, in fact, nobody knows completely. But it's important to listen to yourself and follow your heart. I know that many young people follow my work, and that's a great responsibility. I don't take it lightly. I want my art to be free, but I'm also aware of how I present myself to the world. I try to do my best, even knowing that I won't always have all the answers. In the end, I can only give my best.

Starting your career as a child actor is not for the faint of heart, and the Spider-Man: Far From Home actress has acknowledged her complicated relationship with her Disney days . Not all child stars make it out unscathed, and not only has Zendaya survived growing up in the spotlight, but she has thrived and flourished in her acting career .

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Past child actors have talked about how difficult it is to change audience perception once they are adults, but Zendaya has done it almost seamlessly, and I do think it’s because of the projects she has chosen . Her first major films after Disney Channel’s Shake It Up were Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Greatest Showman–movies that spoke to all ages, but also eased her into more mature roles.

Of course, Zendaya is more than her acting, and though we love that side of her, it’s answers like the one above that keep people coming back. The Dune actress is honest, relatable, and down to Earth, remaining true to herself , which is incredibly rare in Hollywood.

These values are especially seen in her relationship with Tom Holland. Despite falling in love in the public eye while doing the MCU Spider-Man franchise together, the two have managed to keep their relationship very private . Private, not hidden. The two Odyssey actors are always hyping each other’s projects up in the press, and it’s adorable.

It seems younger Zendaya and older Zendaya are very much in sync with their values, as a video from her Disney days resurfaced in which the Malcolm and Marie actress talks about how she wants a private, intimate wedding when she eventually gets married. So as much as I would love to see a whole documentary of her upcoming wedding to fiancé Tom Holland, I hope I never do if it means her wish comes true.

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Clearly, trying her best has done her well in her career and personal life, and I can’t think of a better role model for young girls to look up to. I’m constantly in awe of the way she curates her image and protects her personal life, all while juggling a hectic filming schedule, and I know I’m not the only one.