One Of Rick And Morty’s Writers Spoke Out About Why She Hasn’t Commented On Justin Roiland’s Firing

Justin Roiland's legal troubles have made him a major topic of interest in the news as of late and ultimately led to his dismissal from Rick and Morty and other shows he played a key part in. Those who worked with or alongside Roiland have been largely silent in light of the news, though a Rick and Morty writer's recent tweet suggests that responses will come eventually.

Heather Anne Campbell, a writer for Rick and Morty Season 6, recently took to Twitter to address her silence about the situation. Campbell's message was short and sweet and provided a response for why she hasn't spoken about Justin Roiland's firing:

I can’t tweet about Rick and Morty for nowWhen I can tweet about it I willJanuary 28, 2023 See more

The tweet isn't loaded with the details fans might want from those who worked with Justin Roiland, though it does tease that Heather Anne Campbell will post her thoughts on it when she can. It appears that Campbell "can't" share a response freely at this time, which could mean there's an NDA or something else in place that could prevent her from speaking about it.

Heather Anne Campbell's statement might explain why others in the Rick and Morty fold, like co-creator Dan Harmon, haven't publicly spoken about the incident. In a rare exception, a statement from the show's social media account revealed that Justin Roiland is no longer involved in the series, and that the cast and crew is hard at work on Season 7.

Justin Roiland is currently facing charges of one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit. Roiland has pled "not guilty" to the charges and will return to court on April 27th for another court hearing.

The alleged incident of domestic violence between Justin Roiland and an unnamed woman he was said to be dating reportedly occurred in mid-January of 2020. Roiland wasn't formally charged until May of that same year. He was arrested in August but later released on a bond of $50,000. Roiland was arraigned in October 2020, and court hearings since then have been related to the pre-trial process. Roiland's attorney has maintained the Rick and Morty co-creator's innocence and looks forward to helping him "move forward" after this is all over.

Justin Roiland remained busy throughout the alleged 2020 incident and has at least contributed voice work to Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites before they cut ties with him. It's unknown whether any of those working with Roiland were aware of his legal situation, but professional action was taken only recently. Obviously, there are individuals who worked at Rick and Morty who can't talk about the situation currently, but as Heather Anne Campbell said, will when they can.

Rick and Morty Season 7 is headed to Adult Swim, though fans can watch classic episodes with an HBO Max subscription. The search is presumably on for a new voice actor for Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, and the internet seems to think they know who should get the job.