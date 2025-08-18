I Want To Get My Kids Into The Fantastic Four, And This LEGO Galactus Set Looks Like A Great First Step

On top of wanting my kids to be healthy, functioning, and all-around well-meaning members of society, I also desperately want them to be into the thing I love. I’ve spent years introducing them to all kinds of great films and the best superhero movies . Here recently, I’ve been trying to find a way to get them into the Fantastic Four as they expand their journey into the world of iconic comic book characters. I think I’ve found a way…

It’s no secret that there are some great LEGO sets out there. Whether it’s all those new sets teased at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2025 or a nostalgia-inducing Batman Forever Batmobile, I need more than anything else; the interlocking plastic brick company holds it down. This includes a new set from The Fantastic Four: First Steps with Marvel’s First Family and Galactus that could be my way in…

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

My Kids Are Getting Into Superhero Movies, But Sometimes Need To Find A Connection

As my parents found out with religion, keeping a clean bedroom, or getting excited about anything in general when I was younger, sometimes you have to find a way to let your kids get interested in something on their own. My kids are getting into superhero movies as of late, and it’s a path I’ve been treading down delicately, as I don’t want to turn them off before they really get started. I learned my lesson after a failed attempt to get my son into the Star Wars universe a few years ago, and I’ve been cautious and not over-eager since.

Instead of forcing my kids to get into something like it's a school subject or chore, I’ve been letting them find their own way in, though I do ever-so-lightly guide them by introducing them to videos, toys, or, in what I’m about to talk about… LEGO.

(Image credit: LEGO)

This Fantastic Four Vs. Galactus Set Would Make A Great Introduction

Though I think this could be a little much for my 5-year-old, I can totally see my older kids getting into this Fantastic Four vs. Galactus LEGO set . Featuring those retro 1960s costumes taken directly from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel’s First Family looks amazing in minifig form as they take on the big world-eater himself. And with only 427 pieces, it wouldn’t take too long before we’re battling it out.

When I build LEGO with my kids, I like to talk about the characters or worlds we’re putting together, and that honestly sounds like a perfect way to introduce them to the Fantastic Four’s wild origin story and explain why Galactus is such an awesome comic book villain . It’d only be a matter of time before the set is broken into pieces and mixed in with the rest of my kids' LEGO bricks, but that could lead to some wild creations, and I’m okay with that.

LEGO Fantastic Four and Galactus Set If you want to follow my lead and pick up this fantastic LEGO set, I don't think you'll regret it. With around 400 pieces, this is something you and the kids could tackle in a night.

(Image credit: LEGO)

I Don't Think They're Ready For This Massive X-Mansion Set, But You Never Know

If I had the money, the time, somewhere to put it, or enough faith in my kids to not destroy it, I would totally pick up the X -Men’s X-Mansion LEGO set . This mammoth set, which is up there with the LEGO Avengers Tower and Sanctum Sanctorum builds , is HUGE! With 3,093 pieces, 10 minifigs, and a footprint the size of a small TV, this could be something my kids and I spend many nights constructing after dinner or until they get bored and I finish it myself.

They’re probably way too young (the set is meant for 18+, but who follows that?), but you never know. I could mix things up and come home with this one day.

X-Men's X-Mansion LEGO Set At 3,093 pieces, this X-Mansion LEGO set is quite the commitment (that price is also really high), but I'm going to try to make it work. So should you!

Honestly, I can’t think of a better way to get my kids into the Fantastic Four than by picking up this set. And mom and dad, if you’re reading this, your grandkids would love that X-Mansion set.