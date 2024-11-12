That Time A Ouija Board Told Will Forte He’d Be Stabbed To Death

Even though we’re well past the Halloween season, spooky stories are always welcome around these parts, especially when hilarious celebrities are involved. In this instance, we’re talking about Saturday Night Live vet and MacGruber star Will Forte , who shared a bonkers story about having a Ouija Board experience as a teenager that predicted he’d get stabbed to death as an older man. Yikes…

With Ouija Boards getting highlighted in Agatha All Along recently, I guess the spirit world was primed for more headline attention in the form of Forte’s appearance on fellow SNL alum Rachel Dratch’s podcast Woo Woo with Rachel Dratch . In the midst of talking about past road trips and other memories, the actor started his prophecy-focused anecdote, saying he was 16 or 17 years old when he visited a girl he was interested in who was friends with a self-proclaimed witch who’d brought a Ouija Board over.

MORE FROM SNL VETS: (Image credit: Universal) The Best Thing These 32 Great SNL Actors Have Starred In Outside Of The Show

Forte says they initially asked random questions to the spirits of the board without much faith, but said he was a bit shocked whenever the spirits seemed to know his grandmother’s middle name. For clarity, he did say he was suspicious about unconsciously guiding the planchette with his own hands, but didn’t think that was the case. Still, the Nebraska star said he wasn’t taking it very seriously in the moment, and went against the others’ advice by trolling the “spirit” they were talking to.

There were different spirits that we would encounter, and some would be kind of aggressive and violent. And she'd be warning us, 'Okay, be careful. You want to be careful with this guy.' And I was just being such a pain in the ass. I would be putting the spirit down, trying to get him really angry. Like, I'm sure I told him he had a small penis or something like that. But I was just being a pain. But, like, it really did get kind of kind of scary.

While it doesn’t seem as if the teenagers were dealing with any specters that reached a Ouija: Origin of Evil level of terror — Forte himself brought up the 1986 horror Witchboard as a comparison — whatever they were talking to followed up on the actor’s insults by predicting his certain doom…decades later. As he put it:

One of the things that that the Ouija board had told me was, we asked it how I was gonna die. . . . I found out that I was going to die at the age of 73 by stabbing. So I got 19 years left.

Already, Rachel Dratch and co-host Irene Bremis were shocked and mildly freaked out by Will Forte being so brazen and caution-free with his spirit world shenanigans, and shared similar reactions to that doom-saying prediction. Granted, it was basically surmised that the cause of death was so extreme, as opposed to some kind of intestinal cancer, because it was almost definitely one of the teen’s brains that conceived the idea to begin with.

When asked if he ever still thinks about that prediction in any kind of a serious manner, Forte answered with:

I don't really spend too much time thinking about it, but from time to time, when I tell this story, I do think like, 'Oh, when I'm 72 when I'm nearing the end, do I like, start looking into full-body Kevlar suits?'

If there's a point 18 years from now when Will Forte signs on to start in the movie Kevlar Kowboys or some silly shit like that, then we'll know the reason why.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When it comes to projects that are actually happening, Will Forte is currently filming the star-studded new TV show The Four Seasons, based on the 1981 film of the same name, with wildly talented co-stars such as fellow SNL alum Tina Fey, Colman Domingo, Kerry Kinney, and Steve Carrell. That show will be available to stream with a Netflix subscription at some point during the 2025 TV schedule or beyond.

Here's hoping Forte makes a return to Saturday Night Live for its milestone season, even if he's not one of the Season 50 guest hosts or musical acts.