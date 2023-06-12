Outlander's Sam Heughan Says Jamie's 'Like A Bull' In Season 7 Premiere And I Can't Wait To See It

After what has likely felt like the longest Droughtlander ever to many fans, we are finally just days away from the arrival of Outlander ’s seventh season. The drama returns on June 16, and will kick off after the cliffhanger ending of Season 6 , which saw Claire arrested for the murder of Malva Christie. While Sassenachs everywhere are simply dying to see how Jamie and his allies will rescue his wrongly accused wife, star Sam Heughan has now opened up about Jamie being “like a bull” in the premiere, and I really can’t wait to see that!

What Did Sam Heughan Say About Jamie In The Outlander Season 7 Premiere?

If you’ve never watched the time-traveling romance, and want to know what a fan would say about it, there are probably dozens of things that would spring to mind for the average viewer. And, one of the many things that keep us coming back to the show is just how committed Claire and Jamie have always been to each other, no matter how difficult life gets for them.

At the world premiere for Outlander Season 7 , during the Tribeca Film Festival (via Parade ) the weekend before the show returns, Heughan opened up about what we’ll see from Jamie when the series debuts, and I definitely can’t wait to see this:

He is like a bull throughout this whole episode. He's uptight and his shoulders are up here and he's just like, ‘I've got to fucking get her back.'... He’s a force to be reckoned with. I think he's also got so much to lose. Obviously, he's lost Claire before, but this time, I don't know, he's more frail and he does look a little bit older.

Oooooh weeee! Listen, I don’t like the idea of Jamie being stressed to the point of looking older and seeming frail, but I sure am on board with him being a “bull” in the season opener when it comes to working to retrieve Claire from an incredibly precarious situation!

Of course, the big question at the end of Season 6 was just how Jamie, Young Ian, and their cohorts would be able to save Claire once she was imprisoned in Wilmington . One of the reasons that we love Jamie is because he’s a kind, thoughtful, loving, and principled guy who always tries to do the right thing. But, one of the other reasons we love him is because he’s a fucking beast when Claire (or anyone he loves) is in danger.

The man is a warrior, and is always willing to lay down his life to save his woman. Jamie is great when he’s taking part in Outlander ’s sexiest romantic moments , but I also adore watching him kick ass and take names to protect his family, and it sounds like we’re going to get a lot of that in the Season 7 premiere.