Outlander Season 7: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Starz Series

Well, Sassenachs, it’s that time of year yet again. Outlander Season 6 wrapped its sadly short but extremely action-packed run on May 1, meaning that the thoughts of fans have long since turned to our dreaded Droughtlander. Even though the Outlander Season 6 ending left viewers with plenty of questions that will need to be answered when the new season begins, there is still a lot we don’t know about what we can expect when Claire, Jamie, Young Ian, and all of their assorted friends, family, and foes return to Starz.

So, just what do we know about Outlander Season 7? If you feel like you’re in the dark regarding the next set of episodes for this time-traveling hit filled with some of the sexiest romantic moments television has ever seen, never fear! We have for you now a nice collection of exactly what we know about Outlander Season 7!

Outlander Season 7 Will Be Supersized

Pretty much every Outlander fan was a wee bit sad when it was announced that Season 6 would be cut way down to only eight episodes, with the pandemic and star Caitríona Balfe’s pregnancy leading to the shorter episode count. But! That development actually turned out to be a boon for Outlander Season 7, which will be supersized to make up for the lack of episodes in the most recent season, as showrunner Matthew B. Roberts confirmed. When the new episodes roll around, we’ll be treated to a whopping 16 installments!

The Upcoming Season Started Filming In April 2022 And Is Expected To Shoot For A Full Year

OK, fans, there are two pieces of news to report here, as we both know that the cast and crew of Outlander has begun filming and how long that process is expected to take. An update to the show’s official Twitter on April 7, 2022 confirmed that while Season 6 was still airing, everyone had gotten back to work and was in the beginning stages of filming on Outlander Season 7. Normally, this would mean we’d have about a year or so until we got to see the new episodes, but Claire Fraser herself, Caitríona Balfe, made a surprising announcement when she stopped by the Happy Sad Confused (opens in new tab) podcast and said of Season 7:

It’ll be a tough one, we’ll be shooting for a whole year. So, in the words of Dougal McKenzie, we’re going to gird our loins.

That’s right, y’all. Because of the much increased episode count, Outlander will be in production for a full year. And, as we’ll get to later, this is sure to impact the length of our Droughtlander.

Season 7 Is Expected TO Be Based On An Echo In The Bone

As every Sassenach worth their salt knows, Outlander is based on the expansive series of novels by author Diana Gabaldon. While Gabaldon released the ninth book in her series in November of 2021 and was also able to update fans on the tenth and planned final Outlander book, we are expecting that Season 7 of Claire and Jamie’s on-screen adventures will continue to (mostly) follow the path of her novels. If that's the case, it means that the action will be based on Gabaldon’s An Echo In The Bone, the seventh novel, which focuses (in part) on Jamie’s now adult son, William Ransom, as he embarks on several adventures while in the British military. Speaking of young Willie…

Jamie’s Adult Son, William, Will Be Joining The Cast

Fans can expect to see stars Balfe, Sam Heughan, John Bell, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and more return for Season 7, but now Outlander is also going to gift us with adult William for the very first time. We’ve seen Jamie’s illegitimate son with Geneva Dunsany at two other points in his life (as played by Clark Butler at the age of 6, and Oliver Finnegan at the age of 11). Outlander Season 7 will see Charles Vandervaart (Lost in Space, Murdoch Mysteries, October Faction) take on the role, which is said to be very important to the new episodes.

Apparently, viewers will see the young man as he first arrives in Wilmington looking to help his countrymen out as the American Revolution gets underway. Executive producer Maril Davis noted that William will have a “multi-layered journey” , which just may involve him finally finding out that a certain red-haired former Scottish prisoner is his biological father. I cannot wait!

Author Diana Gabaldon Wrote Some Of Season 7, Episode 1

Well, isn’t this nice? Seeing as how Outlander has a prolific writer to thank for its source material, and Diana Gabaldon has been happily involved with the production of the drama as needed from the beginning, it makes total sense that she’d contribute to the scripts for the show at some point. Gabaldon wrote Episode 11 of Outlander Season 5 , and now she’s also confirmed on Twitter that she wrote Episode 9 of Season 6. But, because that season was cut short, some of what she penned for it has now been turned into what viewers will see whenever we can finally tune in to the premiere of Outlander Season 7.

Outlander’s New Season Will Pick Up Shortly After The End Of Season 6’s Events

I’m sure it is still quite fresh in your memory that Season 6 of Outlander left fans with a number of shocking developments. Though I’m certain that all of us would completely trust the writers to be able to pull off a time jump of any length to get the action going in Season 7, star Sam Heughan has confirmed that we won’t have to wonder about why things kick off where they do in the new episodes, because everything picks up pretty much where we left the Fraser/McKenzie clan . As he told US Magazine :

We pick up shortly after with the end of last season, which is a great cliffhanger. America really is in sort of turmoil. There’s revolution, and Jamie and Claire are separated. There’s also the prophecy of Jamie and Claire’s death, you know, that they’re supposed to die in a fire. There’s just so much going on.

Cue the excitement for Outlander Season 7!

Even Outlander’s Team Might Be In The Dark About When Season 7 Will Air

Now, of course, everyone really wants to know when this Droughtlander will be over and we can actually begin stuffing new Outlander episodes into our impatient eyeballs. Well, friends, prepare yourselves, because it sounds like we will be in for quite a wait. Because of the supersized season, which, as noted above, will probably be filming for a full 12 months, it’s incredibly unlikely that it will be a year or less until the Season 7 debut.

In fact, from what Maril Davis shared with Digital Spy in early May, those behind the series had no clue about when Starz plans to air the new season, and it’s possible that they won’t until Outlander is much closer to being done with production. C'est la vie!

Despite Outlander Season 7 taking a while to get to us, at least we now know that we have lots of good stuff to look forward to when it finally hits Starz!