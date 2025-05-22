We’re In A Droughtlander, But Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Promises ‘Parallel Love Stories’ And ‘Amazing Rollicking Adventure’ And I Can’t Wait
Woe is us, oh ye Sassanachs of the world! We are deep in yet another Droughtlander, and have been since the early days of the 2025 TV schedule, when Outlander Season 7 left us with the drama’s standard cliffhangers and unexpected reveals. Now we are all preparing ourselves for the potential traumas of Outlander Season 8 and the last of Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe as Jamie and Claire Fraser. The final season of the time-traveling hit isn’t upon us just yet, but we are close to the spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood. And, with that show’s producers promising “amazing rollicking adventure” and more, I can’t wait to get this series into my eyeballs!
What Can Fans Expect From Outlander: Blood Of My Blood?
It was actually in early 2023 (with the announcement that Outlander Season 8 would bring fans the final episodes of Fraser adventures) that the first official spinoff was also given the greenlight. There’s been a lot of anticipation for the upcoming Outlander: Blood of My Blood series, which will follow Claire and Jamie’s parents in two very different eras (World War I and the 1700s) as they form the romantic bonds that eventually bring us our favorite heroine and hero.
While we have quite a few details about the prequel, executive producer Maril Davis spoke to Entertainment Weekly recently to really get fans hype, and I’d say it’s working. As she said:
You know what I could use a good dose of right now? Rollicking adventure. Honestly, the fact that some of it will be focused on “two great love affairs,” and feature new stars in kilts to boot, is more than enough reason for everyone to get excited for the show’s August 8 premiere, I’d say!
Ronald D. Moore, executive producer of the flagship series, noted previously that many fan comments lean toward wanting more backstory and more of Scotland. Well, BOMB is going to give us just that, with us heading back to Castle Leoch (the fictional seat of Clan MacKenzie) and being able to watch younger versions of some early-season Outlander characters (Like young Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser!) and delve into clan drama. As BOMB creator Matthew B. Roberts noted, all will not necessarily be quiet on the MacKenzie home front, either:
Not only can we expect “political backstabbing,” but there will also be nods to Claire and Jamie, via the traits of their parents (Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser for Jamie; Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp for Claire), who will appear just as “destined to be together” as their kids eventually did. Roberts continued:
I truly cannot hold in my excitement right now. Kilts, clan craziness, war and two sweeping love stories? Sign. Me. UP!
