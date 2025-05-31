Outlander: Blood Of My Blood's Premiere Is A Throwback To The Original Series' First Episode, And I'm So Ready For The Upcoming Two-Show Event

Outlander fans have been mired in the latest Droughtlander since early in the 2025 TV schedule, but the world of Claire, Jamie, and their epic time travel love story is coming back in just a few months with the premiere of the show's prequel. Outlander: Blood of My Blood won't center on any of the original show's series regulars or even debut as the long-awaited Lord John spinoff, but instead tell the love stories of Jamie's parents and Claire's parents, all of whom had died by the time Outlander picked up.

Starz announced the premiere date ahead of an event that brings the casts of both shows together, and I'm reminded of how the premiere of Blood of My Blood is a throwback to the very first episode of the original.

Blood Of My Blood's Premiere Throwback

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is set to premiere on Friday, August 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Starz, and find a way to tie together the parallel love stories of Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp (Claire's parents) circa World War I opposite Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser (Jamie's parents) in 18th century Scotland.

But these two parallel love stories kinda sorta mirroring Claire's early conflict over her love for Frank and her love for Jamie aren't what have me flashing back to Outlander's earliest days on Starz. The very first episode aired on August 9, 2014.

That means Blood of My Blood will premiere almost exactly eleven years to the date from when Outlander debuted! In fact, if Starz was still releasing episodes of this TV universe on Saturdays instead of the move to Fridays, the prequel would have premiered on the precise anniversary of the original premiere. (That original first episode is available streaming with a Netflix subscription now.)

Was this deliberate? Honestly, I have no idea, but I'm tickled by the idea of one show launching with nobody having any idea of what to expect in August 2014 compared to a brand new spinoff in August 2025. Throw in Blood of My Blood bringing in some Outlander characters as well, and there's a lot to look forward to... including the two-show event coming up soon!

Outlander and Blood of my Blood: The Gathering

Fans don't have to wait until August for a taste of the Outlander world, as Starz is releasing an event called "Outlander and Blood of my Blood: The Gathering" on both the Starz YouTube Channel and the Starz app on Sunday, June 1 for "World Outlander Day." "The Gathering" is set to bring together the casts of both Outlander and Blood of My Blood to dig into the ties that connect all the stories and welcome the newcomers into the franchise.

The event will feature interviews with stars and executive producers from both shows, as well as a sneak peek at Blood of My Blood and a look back at Outlander's eleven-year legacy so far.

And the guest list is quite long! On the Outlander side, fans will see Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Izzy Meikle-Small, Charles Vandervaart, David Berry, and John Bell, among others. Representing Blood of My Blood will be Jeremy Irvine, Hermione Corfield, Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Tony Curran, Rory Alexander, and more. Check out a preview here:

Outlander & Blood of My Blood: The Gathering Sneak Peek | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

Check back with the Starz YouTube account on Sunday, June 1 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET for the "Outlander and Blood of My Blood: The Gathering" event with the casts together for the first time. As for the original series, it won't be back before Blood of My Blood, but Outlander's eighth and final season is expected to arrive before the end of 2025.