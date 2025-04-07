‘In A Way, That Isn’t Very Healthy’: Pedro Pascal Discuss The Challenging Aspect Of Playing The Last Of Us’ Joel

At this point, The Last of Us Season 2 is approaching faster than a charging Clicker, much to my delight and nervousness. The first season featured gut punch after gut punch, and it seems that the new episodes are also set do deliver emotionally-charged haymakers amid the 2025 TV schedule. The show's heart-wrenching developments also seem to affect the members of the cast as well. With that in mind, series co-lead Pedro Pascal just shared why it can be challenging to portray Joel.

During a press conference forThe Last of Us' new season, Pedro Pascal (via PEOPLE) shared his personal connections to the character of Joel. The actor explained that he can relate to Joel’s protective qualities, when it comes to the people he loves. Pascal considers that to be the main component of Joel’s personality that he himself can relate closest to. Though, the star goes on to say that there is a mental toll he takes playing someone like Joel:

It's this experience, more than any I've had. It's hard for me to separate what the characters are going through and how it makes me feel. In a way that isn't very healthy. And so, I kind of feel their pain I suppose, so I suppose I was in an unhealthy mindset.

As an actor, you definitely put a certain piece of yourself into the character you’re portraying. And, with such an emotional and hard-hitting show like TLoU, I can certainly imagine there are times when the cast feels a strong attachment to the characters. I myself am not an actor, of course, so I can't relate on that level. However, viewers can become heavily invested in characters they relate to, and that makes it all the more difficult when something painful happens to them.

I can't even imagine having to act out some of the intense scenes featured in The Last of Us Season 1. Pascal’s co-star, Bella Ramsay (who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns), has shared that they employed some unusual tactics to help cope with some of the harder hitting scenes in the new season. And, from what we know so far, the writers took a more character-driven approach, compared to the TLoU: Part II (on which the season is based). That's especially true with a key character like Abby, as the introduction of her backstory is even being switched up.

And, if you know anything about the second game (no spoilers), you're surely aware that there's going to be a lot in store for Ellie and Joel. Given that Pedro Pascal has been having a hard time separating the characters from his own personal feelings, I'm pretty sure I'm going to need to have tissues while I tune in.

Overall, though I trust Pedro Pascal, his co-stars, the writers and more to deliver what should be compelling hours of TV. I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say I appreciate their ability to power through such heavy material. Despite any trepidation I might have about watching tragic events unfold on the show, I know I'm in for an entertaining ride.

The Last of Us Season 2 makes its long-awaited debut on HBO on Sunday, April 13th. In the meantime, head over to Max to stream the first season in anticipation of the new episodes.