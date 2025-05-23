‘I Don’t Like It At All’: Pedro Pascal’s Sister Had An (Understandably) Emotional Reaction To His Last Of Us Fate

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Last Of Us Season 2. Stream the season with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

We're reaching the end of The Last Of Us Season 2, and I can't blame anyone who is still reeling from the brutal death of Pedro Pascal's Joel. It, without a doubt, deserves inclusion on CinemaBlend's list for character deaths that broke our hearts, and I'm saying that as someone with no personal connection to the actor. As such, it was fascinating to hear how his sister felt about watching that scene, and I'm not suprised she felt the same way as everyone else.

Lux Pascal was recently asked at a red carpet event about her brother's big scene on The Last Of Us, she wasn't thrilled to watch Season 2. I don't imagine many went back and watched the scene with a Max subscription, but I don't think Pedro Pascal's sister will be among those that did based on her reaction from watching it the first time (via remezcla):

I have to say that being Pedro Pascal's sister, I knew how that episode would end. I knew what was going to happen. But even so, I saw it and I wanted to throw the iPad.

I totally understand this, and can't imagine what it would be like to witness any of my love ones in a scene as brutal as that. Even if it is fake, and you know it's fake, it still looks incredibly real! It was triggering enough to watch as a fan of The Last Of Us, I can't imagine how much worse it gets when you're related to the actor in the role.

That being said, this is not the first time that Lux Pascal has had to watch her brother die onscreen. It wasn't that long ago that we saw the HBO star suffer a gruesome death on Game Of Thrones. Pascal made mention of that as she continued to talk about it, and mentioned a couple another movie where she had to see her brother die:

It's not the first time he's done it to me. It's not the second time he's done it to me. I think it's the fourth time he's done it to me. Because how many deaths has he had? Game of Thrones, Equalizer 2, The Last of Us - each is more violent than the other... seeing my brother die that way, I didn't like it at all.

It was quite a way to be caught off-guard by in The Last Of Us Season 2, as we continue to watch Ellie try to exact revenge on the people responsible for killing Joel. The death had the knife twisted further in the latest episode when it was revealed that Joel confessed to her what he'd done ahead of his death, and they were on the road to working through their troubles.

I don't know if knowing Ellie was fully aware of Joel's lie before his death helped her come to terms with seeing it on The Last Of Us, but it certainly helped make the death a little less tragic. At least Ellie knows she's avenging him knowing the full scope of what he'd done, rather than being surprised at the very end.

That said, as someone who has not played the video games, I have no idea how The Last Of Us Season 2 will end. I would love to see Ellie get her revenge, but I think it's going to come at a cost especially with her being so deep into unfamiliar territory. Ellie isn't afraid to get in over her head, but I seriously doubt her ability to get out of this situation alive at this point.

We will see what happens as The Last Of Us airs its Season 2 finale on HBO on Sunday, May 25th at 9:00 p.m. ET. Hopefully I'm not throwing things like Pedro Pascal's sister after watching it, but I'm not making any promises!