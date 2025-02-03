The Last Of Us Creators Explain Key Difference Between Kaitlyn Dever's Abby And Her Video Game Counterpart, And It Sounds Like A Smart Choice To Me
Just give me the episodes already!
I couldn't be more excited about how close The Last of Us' Season 2 premiere is to arriving on the 2025 TV schedule, even if it means getting closer to all the nasty ass clickers and stalkers and other monstrous threats still thriving in this post-apocalyptic environment. Kaitlyn Dever's new character Abby will certainly be thriving as the live-action incarnation of TLOU: Part II's highly polarizing antagonist. Just don't expect TV Abby to be rocking big biceps.
When HBO's upcoming video game adaptation returns to its rabid fanbase, one of the key differences that gamers will notice is that Dever did not take on any Dwayne Johnson-level workout plans to bulk up to the size that Abby is in the source material. According to game director and live-action co-creator Neil Druckmann, that detail wasn't viewed as necessary for a one-to-one comparison. As he put it to EW:
As anyone who paid attention to the casting for Season 1 can attest, fans were initially on both sides of the opinion aisle when Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey were cast to bring the all-important Joel and Ellie relationship to life. But both actors proved their worth in the initial nine episodes, as did everyone else that was brought in, from Merle Dandridge reprising her game character Marlene to Melanie Lynskey playing the original villain Kathleen.
Personally, I like that Neil Druckmann and fellow creator Craig Mazin were more interested in stellar performances over casting someone who may have looked exactly like Abby but fell short by way of sheer talent. It's always great when someone can pull off the look while also delivering an award-worthy performance, but beggars can't be choosers.
Craig Mazin On How The Change In Size Changes Up Ellie And Abby's Dynamic
This change-up between characters isn't just about aesthetics and/or fulfilling the role's high expectations, either. According to Mazin, the difference between Dever's character and the digital Abby will also inform narrative-specific differences between the antagonist and Ramsey's Ellie. In his words:
I could spend a while talking about Mazin's use of "now and later" at the end there, but I'd rather put the focus on the general idea that the live-action Ellie and Abby will be more physically equal, which would definitely seem to give our teen hero the advantage. After all, one of the reasons why Abby comes across as so hardcore in the games is due to her physique and the strength with which she can swing a golf club, among other weapons.
So without extra bulk to give Abby the upper hand on the HBO series, that just means Kaitlyn Dever's version will have to fall back on other traits — perhaps flashes of unbridled fury and violence — to justify the character's sense of authority within her group, as well as to justify the idea of her being a legitimate threat to both Ellie and Joel.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I was already sold with Dever's casting to begin with, but I love knowing that the specifics of her casting immediately presented a meaningful tweak for characters that are otherwise familiar. Of course, we'll have to wait until April to see how this upcoming horror series delivers the goods.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.