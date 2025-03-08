‘I S--t Black For About A Week’: Pete Davidson Gets Real About His Experience Eating Wings On Hot Ones, And It’s Not For The Faint Of Heart

For many celebrities, attempting Sean Evans’ Hot Ones challenge is a rite of passage. Over 300 celebs have attempted to eat the abnormally spicy wings, including Conan O’Brien, Billie Eilish, and Kristen Bell, to name a few, and some have barely survived. One such person is comedian-turned-actor Pete Davidson , who recently got real about his experience on Hot Ones, and it’s not for the faint of heart.

Back in 2020, in what host Sean Evans called a “Hot Ones classic,” Davidson had gone through the fiery chicken wing gauntlet and almost didn’t make it out the other side. In fact, he revealed his host excused him from the last wing because he was doing so poorly. The Bupkis actor was recently given a chance at redemption in Bill Murray's Hot Ones episode, and he didn’t miss the chance to tell Evans what he had gone through after his first experience answering hot questions while eating hotter wings:

Oh by the way, I shit black. For about a week. For a week. Flaming hot black shit.

Pete Davidson Drips With Sweat While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones - YouTube Watch On

My tummy hurts just thinking about it. And the smell? I don’t even want to know. However, props to Pete Davidson for even returning after his past experience. The episode in question had the SNL alum sweating buckets and tears were streaming down his face. I imagine it wasn't easy to face the wings again.

However, joining his Riff Raff co-star for his final wing, the Dumb Money actor fared much better this time, with only a few silent tears slipping out at the end. But he couldn’t compete with his partner. The Ghostbusters actor had a poker face the entire time, completely unfazed.

Bill Murray Doesn’t Flinch While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones - YouTube Watch On

There have been some pretty bad reactions to the infamous wings, which range from 1,200 to 2,693,000 on the Scoville scale. For reference, Frank’s Red Hot is 450 Scoville Heat Units (SHU). Many guests have found out the hard way just how acidic the sauce really is , specifically Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who, um, didn’t wash his hands well enough before using the bathroom.

While we get to see a range of reactions, from an enthusiastic Lorde to a sobbing Jennifer Lawrence, we rarely understand the toll it takes on the body in the aftermath. Although, I think I would take the No Hard Feeling s actress’s immediate violent vomiting over Davidson’s week-long trip of hell on the toilet.

When asked what advice the Dog Man actor had for Murray, the Staten Island native kept it short and simple:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A lot of Pepto Bismol… and two-ply Cottonelle.

Add a few days off as well, I would need some time to consider my life choices after that. I’m honestly shocked that so many celebrities agree to participate, and I have no idea how Sean Evans eats those wings time and time again with very little reaction.

The good news for the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor? His next appointment to remove his tattoos is probably going to be a cakewalk compared to this. It’s all about perspective!