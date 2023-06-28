What Actually Happens To Celebs After They Eat Hot Wings On Hot Ones? Jennifer Lawrence Just Explained And It Was Not Pretty

Promoting a movie is a lot of work. It can consist of hours and hours worth of junkets, late-night television appearances and sometimes international travel. Some brave stars also make appearances on Hot Ones, which is a primarily YouTube-based talk show where stars eat impossibly spicy chicken wings while answering questions. While promoting her new comedy movie, No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence join on the show. Now, she is revealing what the aftermath was like, and it doesn't sound pretty.

During a recent interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, the Oscar winner got candid about her Hot Ones experience. It was a certainly memorable episode, as Lawrence started sobbing when she bit into one of the spiciest wings on the show. Apparently, the moments that followed were just as visceral. She revealed:

I passionately threw up after, violently…We shot at the Four Seasons downstairs, my stomach gave me like eight minutes to get upstairs and then she-ughhh...

That sounds absolutely terrible. It’s hard enough feeling the pain of the intense spice, but also having your stomach react poorly after is no fun at all. She was such a champ on the show, though, making it all the way to the end and eating some of the spiciest hot sauces in the world. Many would think her nude scene in No Hard Feelings was her bravest on-screen moment. But based on the Don’t Look Up star’s reaction, the highly popular web show may have taken the cake. While her pain was apparent, she kept going anyway, answering every question thoughtfully as well. It was very impressive and shows her commitment. You can see her description of the ordeal in the video down below:

#NoHardFeelings star Jennifer Lawrence says she "passionately threw up" after filming Hot Ones. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/LR6m8pfsXKJune 27, 2023 See more

Hot Ones has been responsible for some of the funniest celebrity moments over the years. Selena Gomez and Jimmy Fallon looked like they were in pure misery while taking on the challenge on The Tonight Show. One of my favorites is when Lorde was a guest and somehow got through the whole episode without breaking a sweat. Some stars have even shared tips on surviving the spicy challenge, like Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who told people to wash their hands before going to the bathroom after taping the show. Ouch.

More on Jennifer Lawrence (Image credit: Sony Pictures) Jennifer Lawrence's Take On Why No Hard Feelings Went To Theaters Instead Of Streaming Is LOL

However, JLaw’s reaction belongs in the hall of fame, with moments from the episode already becoming meme fodder. She always brings the charm and hilarity, even if she is in extreme pain, and that's also true with No Hard Feelings. The Hunger Games alum fully commits to her new R-rated comedy, and is one of the best parts of the movie. Critics have been shouting out Jennifer Lawrence's performance, and the film further proves that has undeniable comedy chops. Whether it’s consuming hot wings on camera, giving emotional and Oscar-worthy performances or making audiences laugh, she really can do it all.

You can catch No Hard Feelings now, as the film is currently in theaters nationwide. Fans of the Silver Linings Playbook actress should also check out our feature on the best Jennifer Lawerence movies, and check out the Hot Ones on the First We Feast YouTube channel for more hilarious celebrity moments. For more information on other movies hitting theaters this year, make sure to consult our schedule of 2023 new movie releases.