Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum Finally Became The Very Best (Like No One Ever Was) And Fans Are Freaking Out Online

There are long-running video game franchises, and then there's Pokémon. Nintendo's franchise became a global sensation, and the fandom hasn't slowed down or diminished over the decades. In fact, there was even a live-action series in development. The anime adaptation has also remained super popular, and after all the years on the small and silver screens, the hero Ash Ketchum finally did it. Pokémon’s hero became the very best trainer (like no one ever was), and fans are freaking out online.

A new season of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series is currently airing in Japan, and has definitely thrilled the generations of fans out there. Namely because various Champions of Pokémon Leagues are engaging in epic battles at the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series. And after all these years, protagonist Ash Ketchum finally became a true Pokémon Master, winning and being the champion of champions. The official Twitter of the franchise celebrated this win, posting:

He's done it! Ash has become a World Champion! 🏆🎉 pic.twitter.com/a2jPb8pym3November 11, 2022 See more

After years and years of wins and losses, the eternally 10-year old Ash Ketchum has actually become the very best of the anime's trainers. We've seen him lose during most of the Pokémon Leagues he's competed in over the years, with a few exceptions. But now he's really proven his ability as a trainer, and in the strength of his current team. This win is making long-time fans emotional, and they're sounding off online. Case in point:

He did it! My boy Ash Ketchum is officially THE strongest trainer in the world🏆, and MAN this Ash vs Leon finale was incredible in every sense of the word! This entire battle was incredible in every sense of the word! Top 3 Pokémon battle at the VERY least🔥🔥🔥 #anipoke pic.twitter.com/VLCAAdSw1ENovember 11, 2022 See more

We've seen countless Pokémon battles in the anime, so saying that this most recent one is in the Top 3 definitely means a lot. And perhaps this tension built up so much because Ash didn't use any of his previous Pokémon that are currently residing at Professor Oak's lab in Pallett Town. Fans that are in the states woke up to the news that the franchise hero had won the Masters Eight tournament, with one responding on Twitter:

I'm actually teary eyed and choked up right now. He did it!!! I just watched the final battle and Ceremonies what a good thing to wake up to dude.

The current plot line about the Masters Eight Tournament has lasted for many episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, as we watched the various Champions face off, and get closer to the finals. This included one of Ash's old traveling partners Iris, who used her dragon type Pokémon in a battle against Cynthia. More fans posted about the surreal experience of waking up to the news that Ash had won, saying:

This is not a dream, this is real life.This day, on November 11th, 2022, Satoshi/Ash Ketchum became the new World Champion. 25 years in the making. He did it.What a special, legendary, historic day. This will never get old. I’m so proud of him. 💙🐐🏆 pic.twitter.com/nAWl4PmKLJNovember 11, 2022 See more

The Pokémon anime debuted in the states back in 1998, after the Nintendo video games and the trading cards had already become massively popular. The original fans have since grown up, and either still keep up or have passed it onto their kids (or both). And that's why so many people are sounding off on Twitter, with the phrase "He Did It" trending on the social media outlet. Another post reads:

Omg I can't believe I'm crying so hard at this scene IT'S NOT EVEN SAD THO All the journeys and memories up until now led up to this & HE DID IT FINALLY 😭

For those who have kept up with Ash Ketchum's adventures on the screen throughout the years, the Master Eight tournament felt like a long time coming. On top of seeing the various Champions battle it out, the episodes also featured countless cameos by other characters from the anime who were shown watching it on TV. This includes loved ones, rivals, and traveling champions from the various continents of the Pokémon world. One fan pointed this out when it came to Ash's recent win, sharing:

Everyone cheered for him and he did itPikachu is him#anipoke pic.twitter.com/Oh761SfbmONovember 11, 2022 See more

But those Pokémon fans in the states, we'll have to wait a while before the episode featuring Ash Ketchum's win is officially dubbed and released. But for hardcore fans, they often watch the Japanese version with subtitles in order to watch all the action in real time. Regardless, news that our hero finally became the very best like no one ever was is going to spark joy for even those folks who have stopped keeping up with the ongoing franchise.

The latest episodes available in the states of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series are currently available on Netflix, although they are a bit behind timeline-wise. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch. Fans are also gearing up for the release of new Pokémon games Scarlet and Violet that are coming to the Nintendo Switch on November 18th. It's a good time to be a fan.