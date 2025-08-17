Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar Shares Hilariously Strong Reaction To Raj's Fashion Choices, And You'll Get No Arguments From Me

Kunal Nayyar was once a weekly fixture on network television thanks to his role as Raj on The Big Bang Theory. More than six years after CBS' hit sitcom ended on the TV schedule, the actor addressed how he spent so much time playing the character opposite the likes of Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, and Johnny Galecki while wearing some interesting outfits. He reflected on some of Raj's wilder fashion choices, and why there are pros and cons to how he reacted at the time.

Fans will undoubtedly recall seeing Raj mixing his patterns with his wardrobe choices on The Big Bang Theory, although that wasn't how the actor "really pissed everyone off" in the earliest days of the sitcom. During his recent contribution to The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast, Kunal Nayyar shared how he initially reacted to pieces that the costume designer selected for him. He said:

I was like, ‘Oh, man, I’m gonna have to wear this?’ You know what I mean? I love fashion, to be honest. That’s one of my favorite things. And then I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna have to wear these clothes.' It's very apropos to the character, obviously, but for me it was [not]. If you watch what I wore that entire show, it's ridiculously hideous, but also ridiculously good for the character.

Was Nayyar thrilled about the goofy outfit choices for Raj in The Big Bang Theory? Not entirely. But did he also embrace that visual element of building his character? He sure did! Loving fashion and acknowledging what's "ridiculously good for" his character put him at an impasse for whatever his heart desired vs. how much trouble he'd be in if he survived the actual encounter. He continued:

But me, as Kunal, having to wear those clothes every day, those cargo pants. It's ruined for me. I can't wear clothes — like vintage Gucci sweaters or something that look like Raj's sweaters that’s in fashion now. I can't wear that stuff. God forbid cargo pants make a comeback. What am I gonna do? I can’t wear khaki. I can’t wear those baggy…I can’t do it.

For Kunal Nayyar's sake, fans can surely take a moment to cross their fingers that Raj's particular kind of cargo pants don't make a fashion comeback in the foreseeable future. The actor went on to explain that there was one big perk to Raj always wearing four or so layers of clothing:

It’s always freezing on the stage. People don’t realize that, but the studio was always freezing. It was always cold. It’s a massive space to heat up. . . . I was fine. I never felt hot at all.

It was a perk for Kunal Nayyar to feel comfortable on stage, rather than too cold from not enough layers or too hot from overdoing it on the warm clothes. I do have to feel bad for Kaley Cuoco in light of Nayyar's reveal that the "studio was always freezing," though. While he was nice and warm while wearing many layers of clothing, Cuoco was often wearing a short-sleeved shirt or even tank top as Penny, especially in the earlier seasons.

If you want to revisit some wild wardrobe choices for Raj as well as some memorable moments from Kunal Nayyar on the set of The Big Bang Theory, check out the compilation from Warner Bros. TV below!

Raj's Best Moments! | The Big Bang Theory - YouTube Watch On

Even though The Big Bang Theory ended six years ago and Young Sheldon wrapped for good after seven seasons, the TV universe is still going strong. Not only are The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon available streaming with an HBO Max subscription, but Georgie & Mandy's First Message returns for Season 2 on CBS in October. Plus, of course, another spinoff is in the works to potentially open the door for other TBBT vets to potentially reprise their roles.