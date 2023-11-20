Powerpuff Girls Creator Recalls The Advice He Gave The CW’s Failed Live-Action Pilot, And I Think He’s Absolutely Right

The CW has been making a plethora of programming changes lately, as it's been pulling shows and canceling original scripted content. Some original content wasn't even able to make it past the pilot phase. Among those was the potential Powerpuff Girls reboot. Originally announced in 2021, the live-action series would have seen Bubbles, Buttercup, and Blossom as young adults, trying to live the lives they were robbed of when they were kids due to their responsibilities as crimefighters. The show was scrapped by the network a while ago and, now, the franchise's creator Craig McCracken, is sharing the advice he previously had for the new series. And I think he's absolutely right about this.

Dove Cameron, Chloe Bennet, and Yana Perrault were initially set to portray the adult versions of Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup, respectively. Before Bennet left the project, a pilot was filmed, and that footage eventually leaked. Following harsh feedback from fans, it was reported that The CW was reworking the Powerpuff project. Though ultimately, it was confirmed this past summer that development on the show had ceased. Craig McCracken tried to provide the producers with his expertise amid production, as he revealed to the The Los Angeles Times that he provided some advice that pertained to the characters' age changes:

I had one meeting with them, and I told them, ‘When you turn them into adults, they’re no longer the Powerpuff Girls because if they’re adults, that’s just three super girls who don’t have to deal with being kids.’ That’s a completely different show.

This fan is thinking the producers should've listened to that piece of wisdom. If anyone would have keen insight into what makes this entertainment property so unique, it would be its the creator. While the idea of the sisters being older was interesting, it would've marked a major departure from the classic Cartoon Network production. What made the proceedings even weirder is that the show seemingly tried to retain at least some of its predecessor's signature elements, including the child-like outfits. It could've been hard to maintain the charm from the animated series in a live-action reboot with the trio grown. Sure, there's a possibility it could've worked, but I'm not so sure.

The Powerpuff Girls premiered on CN back in 1998 and quickly became a hit with viewers. Its popularity eventually led to an animated feature film adaptation that was released by Warner Bros. in 2002 and served as a prequel to the series. In the years since its run ended in 2005, the superhero series has remained a worldwide phenomenon that's spawned toys, video games, and other merchandise. CN produced a second cartoon based on the franchise that was released in 2016 and ran for three seasons. That offshoot even introduced a new member to the Powerpuff team. It’s clear that the franchise is still as big as ever, but a live-action revamp just doesn't seem to be in the cards, for now.

A reboot can be tricky, especially when it involves a series as beloved as Craig McCracken's. At this point, I'm not really upset by the fact that The CW's show didn't happen. Though if there is ever another chance for a Powerpuff Girls reboot (live-action or otherwise), I'd hope that McCracken would play a major role in making it happen.

Both animated Powerpuff Girls series are now streaming with a Max subscription. For information on animated shows that are currently on the air, take a look at the 2023 TV schedule.