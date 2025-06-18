Melissa Rauch Got Real About Trying To Save Night Court After It Got Canceled, And Moving Forward

Back in early May, news broke that Night Court had been canceled by NBC after three seasons. That made it one of many sad entries on the list of 2025 TV cancellations as its network, along with others, figured out their programming for the upcoming season. Now, as fans continue to mourn the loss of this reboot, its star, Melissa Rauch, has opened up about trying to save the series and moving forward now that it’s officially over.

A little over a month after Night Court ended on the 2025 TV schedule and NBC explained its cancellation , Rauch took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her show ending. She posted a series of BTS photos and used her caption to clarify why she’s “held off” on posting about the sitcom’s unexpected end, writing:

I have held off on posting anything about Night Court not continuing until I knew we did everything in our power to find another home for it. Perhaps it was being raised on The Goonies ‘Never Say Die’ motto or straight up denial that I didn’t want this incredibly special experience to come to an end. That said, after turning over all the stones there were to be turned over, we’ve learned that it is officially the hour to say ‘farewell.’ Or at least ‘Until next time.’

Up to this point, The Big Bang Theory actress hadn’t posted about the series getting canceled. Her last post about Night Court had to do with the “surprise cliffhanger” in the finale, and it recapped the season they’d just finished.

Now, we know why she stayed quiet for so long. It seems like they were shopping the series to try and find it a new home. That happens frequently when shows get axed, so it made sense that Night Court would try to do this, too.

Sadly, it didn’t work out. So, now, Rauch is officially mourning the loss, reflecting on her time with the show, and preparing to move forward. She explained that “words won’t be able to properly convey” her “gratiude” for the people who worked on this project. After thanking the cast and crew for their hard work, she also candidly explained how saying yes to Night Court’s reboot turned out to be a dream come true:

As a kid whose best friend was TV, getting to play make believe with comedy legends on the recreation of a set I watched as a little girl felt like stepping through the looking glass in the best possible way.

Melissa Rauch continued by writing about what it was like “walking through those iconic halls,” and noted that every aspect of working on this comedy was “exceptionally dream-like.”

It’s clear that she’s very emotional about her comedy ending, and I don’t blame her one bit. However, she’s also staying optimistic, and she explained why by reflecting on Night Court’s legacy, writing:

I was told that the original creator of Night Court, the great Reinhold Weege, said that the courtroom doors were key to the show’s engine as they ushered in endless stories. And I like to think that’s how Night Court carries on. Just as it did in the 30 years between the first incarnation ending and us beginning. The evergreen revolving door of oddballs and cynics populating that Manhattan arraignment court in the wee hours of the night and at the center of it all a workplace family that will forever be...until next time.

There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it, a show getting cancled sucks and its sad every time. However, I appreciate Rauch’s positivity and optimism about the situation, even though it would seem Night Court has officially closed its case for good.