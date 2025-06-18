Melissa Rauch Got Real About Trying To Save Night Court After It Got Canceled, And Moving Forward
The star of the sitcom finally shared her thoughts on its cancellation.
Back in early May, news broke that Night Court had been canceled by NBC after three seasons. That made it one of many sad entries on the list of 2025 TV cancellations as its network, along with others, figured out their programming for the upcoming season. Now, as fans continue to mourn the loss of this reboot, its star, Melissa Rauch, has opened up about trying to save the series and moving forward now that it’s officially over.
A little over a month after Night Court ended on the 2025 TV schedule and NBC explained its cancellation, Rauch took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her show ending. She posted a series of BTS photos and used her caption to clarify why she’s “held off” on posting about the sitcom’s unexpected end, writing:
Up to this point, The Big Bang Theory actress hadn’t posted about the series getting canceled. Her last post about Night Court had to do with the “surprise cliffhanger” in the finale, and it recapped the season they’d just finished.
Now, we know why she stayed quiet for so long. It seems like they were shopping the series to try and find it a new home. That happens frequently when shows get axed, so it made sense that Night Court would try to do this, too.
Sadly, it didn’t work out. So, now, Rauch is officially mourning the loss, reflecting on her time with the show, and preparing to move forward. She explained that “words won’t be able to properly convey” her “gratiude” for the people who worked on this project. After thanking the cast and crew for their hard work, she also candidly explained how saying yes to Night Court’s reboot turned out to be a dream come true:
Melissa Rauch continued by writing about what it was like “walking through those iconic halls,” and noted that every aspect of working on this comedy was “exceptionally dream-like.”
It’s clear that she’s very emotional about her comedy ending, and I don’t blame her one bit. However, she’s also staying optimistic, and she explained why by reflecting on Night Court’s legacy, writing:
There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it, a show getting cancled sucks and its sad every time. However, I appreciate Rauch’s positivity and optimism about the situation, even though it would seem Night Court has officially closed its case for good.
Now, as the actress said, Night Court’s legacy will live on, even though it won’t return for a new season, and you can help it do just that by streaming it with a Peacock subscription.
