Price Is Right Boss Shares His Favorite Game, And I Love That He Didn't Go With The 'Easy' Pick

The Price is Right is one of the longest-running game shows, and arguably one of the best game shows of all time. So, obviously, people have strong takes about which game within the show is the best. While there are lots of ways contestants can take home money, there is an "easy" pick for this title. However, I love that the show's boss didn't go for it when revealing his favorite game.

The Price is Right has had some crazy game show moments, and it's always fun seeing how games turn out and what contestants win or don't win. While viewers probably have their own favorite game on the show, showrunner John Quinn told TV Insider his pick, and it’s not the most obvious choice:

It’s very easy to say Plinko. I’d say Rat Race, Rat Race is my favorite. Drew [Carey] invented that game, and I like it because it’s five rats that we wind up different ways and put them down. We don’t know what rat is going to go faster or not, so I really like how real that game is. Sometimes rats break and don’t even move. I know it drives like our Stands in Practice team crazy, but I love it. I love just a good old-fashioned race, and I like how excited Drew gets about that game.

Considering Plinko has been played on The Price is Right for years and is probably one of the most well-known games, it’s surprising but refreshing that Quinn didn’t say it. Rat Race, meanwhile, was introduced in 2010, and while it’s technically not new, I love that he went with a newer game. Plus, I adore that he gave a shoutout to a game that was created by host Drew Carey. I also appreciate that it sounds like it’s an entertaining event for everyone, not just the contestants.

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Meanwhile, there have been a lot of games that have come and gone on The Price is Right throughout the show’s decades-long run. A handful of them have been retired, but quite a lot are still active as new games are created. On that note, Quinn revealed the game he wants to retire, more so because he’s still unsure how it works:

As far as retiring a game, we are going to kind of rework Check Game because I’m still confused by it. [laughs]

Quinn only started his stint as showrunner last year, but it seems like he’s been making his rounds in terms of testing the games. The Price is Right can be confusing at times, and it's funny that he’s confused by Check Game, which has been around since 1981. Of course, not every game is going to be easy to learn, but when it comes to The Price is Right, you kind of have to learn on the fly. It’s likely Quinn isn’t the only one confused by it, but luckily, that confusion looks to be ending soon, with it getting a bit of a touch-up.

At the very least, Quinn doesn’t have to play to win money, but that doesn’t mean he still can’t have fun while working on the games. It’s always entertaining to see what kind of games are played in each episode of The Price is Right because there are so many to choose from. For Quinn, like viewers and the contestants, he has his favorites and least favorites, and now I wish I had the chance to try my hand at them. If anything, fans can play along with The Price is Right, as it airs weekdays on CBS at 11 a.m. ET and streams the next day for those with a Paramount+ subscription.