Jeopardy's Ken Jennings Showed Love For Vanna White, And It Involves The Biggest Wheel Of Fortune Prop I've Ever Seen

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are two of the best game shows of all time. While they have both gone through major changes in recent years, most notably with the hosts, they still remain a favorite among many viewers. Even though the two shows don’t interact too much with each other, Jeopardy!’s Ken Jennings just showed some love for Vanna White with a pretty big Wheel of Fortune prop.

It’s always a treat when Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune acknowledge the other’s existence, whether during an episode or when one of the hosts posts something on social media, like Jennings. The former Jeopardy! champ and current host took to his Instagram over the weekend to share a photo he took with the world’s largest $3,500 WOF space in LA, and it’s pretty big. Like big enough for Derek Hough to climb on and dance. Check it out:

A post shared by Ken Jennings (@whoiskenjennings) A photo posted by on

Not only do I love how massive that wheel wedge is, but I love that Jennings wanted to get a photo with it in the first place. He also made sure to show love to White, who has been co-hosting Wheel of Fortune for decades. Jennings responded to one fan in the comments who praised White for being on the show for 43 years, and he shared equal praise:

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Vanna is the absolute best. Ken Jennings on Instagram

It’s sweet seeing Jennings giving White her flowers while also visiting a big part of Wheel of Fortune. Those interested in checking out the world’s largest $3,500 WOF space, Jennings responded to another fan wondering where it is. And it sounds like it is a permanent prop, so people don’t have to worry about it going away any time soon, especially since there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight for Wheel of Fortune:

Sony studio tour generally includes the Wheel stage (if they’re not taping) so you could probably get a glimpse. Ken Jennings on Instagram

Since Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are known rivals, and Jennings has even poked fun at his competitor in the past, it seems like not everything is a competition. There is definitely a lot of love between the two shows, at least when it comes to the hosts, and as someone who watches both shows from time to time, I’m very happy to see Jennings giving some love to White. The only thing that would make it even better is if Jennings ever did Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Of course, he might be busy with his own job, but you never know.

It’s hard to think of a world without Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, so it’s a good thing there aren’t any plans to get rid of either for quite a while. The rivalry may continue, but it’s clear that the competition is only between the actual competitors and not the hosts, because between them, it’s all love and support and giant props that can be found on the soundstages.