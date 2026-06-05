Jeopardy Fans Were So Confused About One Contestant, And The Conversation Exposed A Rule I Didn’t Know About

Jeopardy! is easily one of the best game shows of all time, and it's certainly welcomed its fair share of contestants throughout the years. However, there are those who manage to stand out and spark some serious conversations amongst viewers. That was the cast just recently were flummoxed by one participant's appearance in a recent episode that aired amid the 2026 TV schedule. What's more is that viral discussion shed light on a wild rule that I was completely unaware of.

The June 3 episode of the long-running game show marked the latest chapter in Peter McFerrin’s winning streak, but he wasn’t the one fans were focused on. It was one of McFerrin's competitors, Gabriel Berkowitz, who fans realized actually competed on an episode of Wheel of Fortune this past September. Anyone who's taken part in viral Jeopardy! discussions likely won't be surprised to learn that some viral discourse later played out on Reddit.

Surprisingly, a user named Sundance_queen recalled going on Wheel of Fortune, where they were told they couldn’t participate in another game show for at least two years. However, RAS310 shared that the limit between show appearances is now six months. Yet littlepanda425 claimed a friend was on one of the shows a few weeks ago and thought the limit was a year.

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Eventually, Berkowitz himself went on the thread and confirmed that when he was called up for Jeopardy!, he let producers know that he was on Wheel of Fortune,. With that, Berkowitz was apparently told that they were aware and said it was fine because it had been six months.

I honestly can't believe that as long as I've been cognizant of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, this rule isn't something I've come across before it. What really amazes me, though, is that this regulation seems to apply to all game shows, including The Price is Right and Let's Make a Deal. I suppose it makes sense, as those shows are competitors from a ratings standpoint. However, that's just an assumption on my part, as a formal reason for that prevention of cross-pollination hasn't been given publicly.

(Image credit: YouTube TV)

Whatever the case, though, I'm happy to know this behind-the-scenes fact now. Also, what I now can't help but wonder is just how many prospective contestants may or may not have been turned away from Jeopardy! over the years due to previous game show appearances that didn't satisfy that time requirement.

More on Jeopardy (Image credit: Jeopardy!) I Never Considered How Ken Jennings' Jeopardy Gig Might Annoy His Wife, But His Story Makes Sense

This is just the latest BTS Jeopardy! to have been discussed as of late. Host Ken Jennings, who is one of the biggest winners in Jeopardy! history, is known to share some behind-the-scenes details about the game show, whether it’s advice he’s given to contestants or well-placed Easter Eggs that honor the late Alex Trebek. In November, Jennings even revealed an inconsistency that you may not have noticed, which is that the production and episode numbers do not match due to an inconsistency back in the ‘80s, and there are probably even more than fans don’t know.

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Regardless of the rule, Berkowitz can now declare that he's been on two major game shows. When he appeared on WoF, he won the game and took home $86,560. His appearance on Jeopardy! wasn't as successful, though, as he only finished with $1,599.

Now that it seems individuals can compete on Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! six months apart, I wonder if more people might try to shoot their shot. If anything, if fans are in the position to do so, I'd say, why not?