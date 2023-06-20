See The Moment A Price Is Right Contestant Dislocated His Shoulder Celebrating A Win Too Hard

The Price Is Right is the game show that I would say likely has the most excitable contestants, with people jumping and screaming when their name is called to “Come on down!” The opportunities for celebration only continue through the segments of the game, and Lord help us if someone happens to win “A NEW CAR!” Inevitably, with more than 50 years’ worth of The Price Is Right episodes, the players’ exuberance has sometimes led to injury. That was the case for a recent contestant, who dislocated his shoulder after a big win, as you can see in the video below.

Henry was unable to hold back his enthusiasm after dominating a higher-or-lower game, and The Price Is Right’s Instagram page shared the moment his jubilation went too far:

The lightning-fast way the contestant guessed those numbers was actually pretty impressive, so I certainly can’t fault him for reveling in his success. Thank goodness there was no gruesome popping-out moment either, because I presume most people don't want to see UFC-style injuries while watching The Price is Right.

It actually wasn’t obvious at all at the time that his wild arm pumping had resulted in him hurting himself. We actually didn't officially know about it until he made his way over to the big wheel — where his wife Alice joined him — and Drew Carey explained that Henry had sustained the injury:

Let me explain what happened. This is Alice, Henry’s wife. Henry was celebrating and going, ‘Woo!’ and he dislocated his shoulder. So, he’s not going to be able to spin the wheel, but Alice is going to spin the wheel for him.

It seems Henry is a winner on The Price Is Right and in life, because his wife executed a near-perfect spin on the big wheel, securing 95 cents for her wounded hubby. His game show appearance resulted in winning a trip to Hawaii, but — as the caption above noted — a trip to the ER as well. So while there’s really no telling if there was any net gain from Henry and Alice’s game show experience, they at least left with a good story.

The Price Is Right has seen its share of mishaps over the years, including one person who fell flat on his face after losing at the big wheel. Also, while the contestant who couldn’t figure out how to leave the stage wasn’t actually hurt in her experience, it’s still pretty painful to watch. Poor Molly took it right in the ego, when she mistakenly thought she had won the bidding game and ran on stage just to have Drew Carey inform her that she’d lost.

Other times it’s the models, rather than the contestants, who provide us with priceless viral moments. The Price Is Right’s Amber Lancaster said she might die of embarrassment after she tripped and broke part of the set , and Manuela Arbelaez just recently opened up about being “mortified” during her infamous blooper from 2015, when she accidentally gave away a $21,960 car .