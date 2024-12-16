I Thought Ranking Matt Berry's Best Characters By How Funny They Are Would Be Easy, But I Stand Corrected

If comedy was judged on a second-by-second basis, Matt Berry just might be the funniest creature on the planet. From an unique and unmistakable voice to impeccable timing to a seemingly unwavering stoicism, Berry’s talents have made him something of a cult superstar around the world. Since What We Do in the Shadows ’ sixth and final season has added its darkly hilarious bite to the 2024 TV schedule , the time is right to celebrate the actor’s stable of A+ characters.

But while I thought it would be relatively easy and enjoyable to sit here and rank Berry’s best characters by how funny they are, I quickly discovered it was an insurmountable task. Like choosing which brick is most useful for holding a house together, assuming your house is made out of genius bricks. So I decided to take a different approach to recognizing his funniest roles.

(Image credit: The Mighty Boosh)

Matt Berry’s Funniest TV Boss Character Who Has A Big Ol’ Mustache: Dixon Bainbridge (The Mighty Boosh)

One of the actor's earliest roles, mustachioed explorer and Zooniverse owner Dixon Bainbridge was sadly only around for four Season 1 episodes of The Mighty Boosh, a limited span that should probably keep it off this list. And yet, Dixon would have made the cut even if his only scene was the a capella version of "Total Eclipse of the Heart" opposite Rich Fulcher's Bob Fossil. This man deserves the Egg of Mantumbi.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Matt Berry’s Funniest TV Boss Character Who Doesn’t Have A Big Ol’ Mustache: Douglas Reynholm (The IT Crowd)

One of Matt Berry's most intangible strengths is his ability to convincingly play an authority figure who seems to know little to nothing about his source of employment or those who work below him. And Douglas Reynholm is the epitome of such strengths, to the point where he spun a catchphrase of sorts out of being shocked by set of erection-thrwarting trousers: "God damn, these electric sex pants." He's one of many reasons The IT Crowd is an all-time great sitcom .

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Matt Berry's Funniest Failing Actor: Steven Toast (Toast Of London / Toast Of Tinseltown)

So many actors would fail miserably at bringing a three-dimensional approach to the bombastic arrogance of Steven Toast, but Matt Berry makes him a character worth rooting for (eventually), at least depending on who he's squabbling with at the time, be it rival Ray "Bloody" Purchase or audio engineer Clem Fandango. Steven Toast proves that Berry can spin gut-busting dialogue out of just the words "Yes" and "No."

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Matt Berry's Funniest Non-Failing Actor: Todd Rivers / Dr. Lucien Sanchez (Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace)

There's no end to the brilliance of Matthew Holness' genre-spoofying Garth Marenghi's Darkplace, and there isn't a single moment when Matt Berry isn't funny. Whether he's barking out non-synced lines as the dim-witted medical professional Dr. Sanchez in the show-within-a-show's haunted hospital, or waxing faux-insightful as actor Todd Rivers, Berry and others make pure art out of bad acting.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Matt Berry's Funniest Homicidal Robots: Mister Handy & Snip Snip (Fallout)

He technically plays three limited-screentime characters across the first season of Fallout, and Sebastian Leslie is pretty damned funny in his own right. But such is the strength of Berry's vocal presence that he provided fan-favorite turns out of one-episode appearances as the video game series' multipurpose robot Mister Handy and the more specifically tasked bot Snip Snip. Those minor parts had fans wishing Berry handled the voice of all the games' Mistery Handy bots.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Matt Berry's Funniest Royal Figure Who Gets Turned Into A Pig: Prince Merkimer (Disenchantment)

A character as pompous and moronic as his nostrils are roomy and flowing, Disenchantment's Prince Merkimer would be one of the least pleasant characters in all of fantasy animation if not for Berry's voice. The actor makes it easy to want to watch terrible people more often. Because to not see them more would be "Sa-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-ad."

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Matt Berry's Funniest Shitty Man And Shitty Copper: Detective Inspector Eli Rabbit (Year Of The Rabbit)

Berry stepped somewhat outside the box for the Victorian detective comedy Year of the Rabbit, in which he plays the single-browed Eli Rabbit, who carries as much dedication to the job as he does alcohol in his stomach and liver. Just by nature of being set 140+ years ago, the show gives the actor an opportunity to turn old-timey phrases and beliefs into comedic gold. Assuming "I've got 29 dog shits in my pockets!" was common parlance at the time.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Matt Berry's Funniest Ensemble Of Sketch Characters: High Executioner & Others (Snuff Box)

The MIghty Boosh's Rich Fulcher partnered with Matt Berry for the brilliant and always unpredictable sketch series Snuff Box, which focuses in part on a gentlemen's club for executioners. As funny as all those scenes are, I will never ever tire of Berry's womanizing character whose entire schtick is helping a female out with a task up right until the disastrous point where she reveals she's in a relationship.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Matt Berry's Funniest Personification Of Puberty: Butt Witch (Twelve Forever)

I'm far older than Twelve Forever's target demographic, and wouldn't have ever stumbled across the animated series if not for Matt Berry's voicework as the multi-limbed female antagonist, Butt Witch. One of his least dense comedic characters, Butt Witch is a harbinger of destruction whose villainous behavior is all the more bonkers because she's rocking Berry's dulcet tones.

(Image credit: FX)

Matt Berry's Funniest Undead Erudite: Laszlo Cravensworth (What We Do In The Shadows)

Considering TV audiences have been allowed more time with What We Do in the Shadows' Laszlo than any other character in Matt Berry's character in Matt Berry's career, that should automatically vault him to the top of the rankings. But beyond that, Laszlo really is funny enough to take the top prize here. He's turned the word "Ba-a-at!" into a catchphrase (one that fans yell at him from all directions), and should be recognized for having the world record for funniest way to stretch a single syllable out. He's my rotten solder, my sweet cheese, and that's a fa-a-a-act, Jack.

Honestly, I feel back leaving off other characters Matt Berry has portrayed over the years, from Krapopolis' Shlub to King Poseidon in that SpongeBob SquarePants movie. Hell, I already want to throw his Cat in the Hat character on here, despite not knowing anything about it, as well as his other projects hitting the 2025 movie schedule. But for now, the entries above will have to suffice.