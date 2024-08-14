What We Do In The Shadows' Matt Berry Reveals The Fan Response He Gets Most, And It Seems Like It'd Be Both Hilarious And Unsettling
Matt Berry is a national treasure no matter what nation he's in.
Every film and TV show is made exponentially funnier and just plain better with Matt Berry in it, even if only his unmistakable voice is heard. (See: his dual roles in Fallout.) While it’s a shame he won’t be in every single upcoming Fall TV premiere, he will return as one of Staten Island’s undead elite in What We Do in the Shadows’ final season. It doesn’t sound like he gets many fans asking for spoilers, but they do apparently yell his character’s signature exclamation at him pretty regularly.
While fans would be well within the realm of canonical references to go up to Berry and ask him to take part in supernatural orgies, that’s not very polite here in the real world. Instead, the IT Crowd vet told Deadline that gleeful viewers most often bring up Laszlo’s transformation mammal, and aren’t exactly quiet or clandestine about it. In his words:
I love the idea of someone realizing that they’re about to cross paths with Matt Berry, and then hightailing it in the other direction for a few seconds, just to make sure they’re at least 50 feet away before hollering “Bat!” at him. What would really sell it is if they’d actually turn into bats afterward, but that probably goes against science or something.
That said, I can easily see how life might become a bit unnerving for the Toast of London co-creator, with the thought that at any time of day or night, anywhere in the world, he might be seconds away from someone randomly yelling “Bat!” It’s basically a Far Side comic. We can only hope this doesn’t lead to a “Boy Who Cried Bat” situation, where someone is suffering from bites from a rabid bat, but Matt Berry just thinks someone is calling out to him.
Berry did thankfully offer up quite the intriguing teaser for fans to gnaw on while waiting for new episodes, saying this when asked about the sixth season.
Coincidentally enough, Matt Berry guest-starred in the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm earlier this year, which enjoyably paid meta-tribute to Seinfeld’s infamous final episode. I can’t imagine Shadows will do any similar pop culture mirroring, but it sounds like it’ll be an unforgettable finale all the same.
After his vampire arc is through, Berry will pop up in a couple of upcoming sci-fi movies, namely the DreamWorks’ The Wild Robot and Duncan Jones’ animated comic adaptation Rogue Trooper, and he’ll also be lending his dulcet tones to The Cat in the Hat with Bill Hader.
What We Do in the Shadows is one of many series ending in 2024, but I’m saving my mourning for after the season is over. Join me in sinking some teeth into Season 6 when it arrives on FX on Monday, October 21, and stay tuned for all the other upcoming horror TV shows!
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.