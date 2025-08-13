Reba McEntire Paid Tribute To Brandon Blackstock As Dating Tea Related To Kelly Clarkson's Former Assistant Dropped

Details continue to surface after the death of Brandon Blackstock, the ex-husband and manager of Kelly Clarkson and the father of her children. Blackstock died at the age of 48 following a three-year battle with what’s since been revealed to be skin cancer. Some members of the Blackstock family have taken to social media to pay tribute, and one of the latest to do so is Brandon’s former stepmother, Reba McEntire. Her sentiments also coincide with new information regarding Brandon’s romance with a person linked to Clarkson.

What Was Brandon Blackstock’s Relationship Status Ahead Of His Death?

According to recent reports, Brandon Blackstock lived a relatively quiet life in Montana before he passed away. The former talent manager also reportedly spent time with his family amid his illness yet, up until now, no details about any significant others. Now, however, Blackstock’s obituary, which has been shared by Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services, reveals that he was romantically involved with Brittney Marie Jones – an ex-employee of Kelly Clarkson. The obituary lays out Blackstock’s relationship with Jones as follows:

Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana.

From 2016 to 2018, Jones worked as a production assistant for the “Since U Been Gone” singer in Nashville, per People. Based on Jones’ Linkedin account, she became an executive management assistant for Blackstock in late 2018. However, she also continued to handle professional affairs for Clarkson. Jones’ career role apparently changed again around the time that Clarkson filed for divorce, as she became an exec. assistant for his ranch in Montana.

As of this writing, Britney Marie Jones has not publicly acknowledged the death of her partner. Meanwhile, Reba McEntire penned some sweet words while reflecting on her stepson.

Reba McEntire Honors Brandon Blackstock With A Tribute On Social Media

The Reba star was married to Narvel Blackstock, Brandon’s father, from 1989 to 2015. Even after her split from Narvel, McEntire remained close to the Blackstock family. With that, after Brandon’s death, the Voice coach took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos depicting her and her stepchild through the years. Additionally, the country music icon dropped this sentimental message:

Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God. His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence. There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again.

Celebrities – like John Legend, Wynonna Judd and Kristin Chenoweth – subsequently flooded Reba McEntire’s comment section with condolences. All in all, McEntire’s bond with her extended family has seemingly been strong over the past several years. McEntire even expressed support for both Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson (who’s still a friend of hers) while the pair were in the midst of their continued divorce proceedings in 2021.

It goes without saying that this has seemingly been a difficult time for the Blackstock family, though it has been lovely to see the tributes and words of support that have been shared. As time goes on, hopefully, Reba McEntire, Brittany Marie Jones and anyone else who may need to grieve are given the space to do so. Right now, we here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to Brandon Blackstock’s family and friends.