Reps Provide Clarity After Taylor Frankie Paul’s Interview Cuts Out As She Addresses Abuse Allegations

As of late, reports have been swirling around Taylor Frankie Paul, who’s one of the cast members of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and the latest Bachelorette star. Paul is reportedly involved in an investigation into alleged domestic abuse that includes her former boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. This week, Paul has been asked about the situation during media appearances and recently referenced it on Live with Kelly and Mark. That interview cut out while she was in mid-sentence, though and, now, reps are providing context.

What Happened During Taylor Frankie Paul’s Appearance On Live With Kelly And Mark?

Paul (31) visited Live on Wednesday morning and, during the conversation, co-host Kelly Ripa asked, “How are you doing? There's a lot going on with you.” With that, Paul began her response with, “I've had better days, I will say…” before both the video and audio glitched out. By the time the feed was restored, Ripa was discussing an Oscars-related topic. According to reps for Kelly and Mark, who reached out to TMZ, this was all due to a technical transmission issue and that it would be fixed for the West Coast broadcast.

TMZ also received an official clip, which features the five-second portion that was initially unseen by viewers. In it, Paul continues her thought by saying, “But I’m excited to be here today with you guys, so thank you for having me.”

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Also, today, Taylor Frankie Paul appeared on yet another talk show, Good Morning America, where she asked about production on Secret Lives (which is streamable with a Hulu subscription) being shut down amid the investigation. Paul admitted that she’d been made aware of the pause but claimed she didn’t know why it happened or how long it would last.

What’s Going On With Taylor Frankie Paul’s Legal Dispute, And What Else Has She Said About It?

It was reported earlier this week that Paul and Mortensen (33) were at the center of a “domestic assault investigation.” A spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department shared with People that “allegations have been made in both directions” and that “contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th.” Paul shares 1-year-old son, Ever, with Mortensen and is also mother to daughter Indy (8) and son Ocean (5).

This situation coincides with the premiere of The Bachelorette Season 22, which is set to debut on March 22 as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Shortly after Paul was confirmed to be the season’s lead, Mortensen joked about it in a video but also said at the time that he was “happy for Tay and I hope she finds happiness no matter what.” As for the timing of the investigation and the new season, Paul shared thoughts during a press event attended by People:

Honestly, just like, my heart hurts to see it, to go through it, especially at this time. Just the timing is hard, and it's a big deal. I feel like every premiere that I've experienced, I've never enjoyed fully, so this is another one... it's extremely hard, and it took everything to get me here today. It's just heavy. It's a heavy time, and it's unfortunate. I'm struggling for sure, but also at the same time I feel like if I don't show up, then I'm just giving these opportunities away and not enjoying what we've worked on and something super exciting that's coming. I just feel like it was the right thing to do... show up even though it's hard.

As for the ever-popular Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the show has highlighted Paul and Mortensen’s relationship throughout several seasons. While it’s unclear as to when filming might start back up, sources allege that the rest of the cast isn’t keen on shooting the show so soon. Only time will tell what happens from a production standpoint and how Paul may or may not reference the investigation, as she did on Live with Kelly and Mark, during future interviews.