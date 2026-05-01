Savannah Guthrie Is Back With Her Today Show Family, But Things Are A Little Different On Set

It was emotional for viewers when Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie reunited on Today, months after the harrowing date when Nancy Guthrie vanished in Arizona. NBC had high expectations about how the moment would play in the ratings that didn’t pan out exactly as the network (allegedly) hoped. Yet, I enjoyed that things felt like business as usual, and there’s another way Guthrie has reportedly manifested this attitude in the halls at work.

One thing NBC was (also allegedly) very concerned about was Savannah Guthrie’s return itself. I don’t think there was a question that people were excited to have her back in the fold. (Well, at least outside of some perceived drama about having both Hoda Kotb and her replacement Craig Melvin around.) While there's still healing to be undergone, Guthrie getting back to work means she’s ready to move forward, even with the mystery of what happened to her mother still unfolding.

Regardless, given the high-profile nature of the case, and what is now likely to be a negative outcome, NBC was apparently a little cautious around their star anchor’s return. According to a Rob Shuter spoiler report, changes were made to security to tighten things up before their anchorwoman returned to the set.

Article continues below

In fact, measures in the building that may have been a bit on the lax side before are now very strict, and it’s allegedly a “rules are rules” environment.

There is extra security at the show and throughout NBC right now. The building is locked down tighter than usual. Access is stricter than ever. No pass, no entry, no exceptions. Even longtime staff are being turned away if they don’t follow protocol. Rules are rules right now

There’s been no indication that Savannah Guthrie is potentially in danger of being targeted after what happened with her mother. (In fact, local law enforcement previously said they didn't think there was "an active threat.") However, given the case has no resolution yet, and there was some question about whether the star would even return initially, I’m not surprised the network may be feeling like it’s better to be safe than sorry.

To that point, though, Guthrie herself reportedly doesn’t want to feel as if she is in lockdown whilst at work. An insider also told the scooper:

She doesn’t want a bodyguard sitting outside her office or walking her through the halls. She wants to feel normal at work.

Which brings us to this week.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To That Point, Al Roker Also Weighed In

Al Roker seemingly confirmed the latter point this week when he told TV Insider Savannah wants to just get back into the swing of things and be as normal as possible.

We’re just there for her, whatever she needs. She does not want to be treated any differently than she would have before all of this happened, but we’re there for her. And whatever she needs, we’re there to bring it and to help her with it.

Guthrie will likely have a few months to get back into the swing of things. Daytime TV nearly always takes a break from the TV schedule during the summer, and last year The Today Show paused for several weeks in August. Last year, she and her husband Michael Feldman took their two kids to Maine. It’s unclear what’s on the docket this year with what’s still ongoing in the Nancy Guthrie case, but with summer break looming, April is not a bad time to get back to work.