Savannah Guthrie Is Back With Her Today Show Family, But Things Are A Little Different On Set
"Rules are rules right now."
It was emotional for viewers when Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie reunited on Today, months after the harrowing date when Nancy Guthrie vanished in Arizona. NBC had high expectations about how the moment would play in the ratings that didn’t pan out exactly as the network (allegedly) hoped. Yet, I enjoyed that things felt like business as usual, and there’s another way Guthrie has reportedly manifested this attitude in the halls at work.
One thing NBC was (also allegedly) very concerned about was Savannah Guthrie’s return itself. I don’t think there was a question that people were excited to have her back in the fold. (Well, at least outside of some perceived drama about having both Hoda Kotb and her replacement Craig Melvin around.) While there's still healing to be undergone, Guthrie getting back to work means she’s ready to move forward, even with the mystery of what happened to her mother still unfolding.
Regardless, given the high-profile nature of the case, and what is now likely to be a negative outcome, NBC was apparently a little cautious around their star anchor’s return. According to a Rob Shuter spoiler report, changes were made to security to tighten things up before their anchorwoman returned to the set.Article continues below
In fact, measures in the building that may have been a bit on the lax side before are now very strict, and it’s allegedly a “rules are rules” environment.
There’s been no indication that Savannah Guthrie is potentially in danger of being targeted after what happened with her mother. (In fact, local law enforcement previously said they didn't think there was "an active threat.") However, given the case has no resolution yet, and there was some question about whether the star would even return initially, I’m not surprised the network may be feeling like it’s better to be safe than sorry.
To that point, though, Guthrie herself reportedly doesn’t want to feel as if she is in lockdown whilst at work. An insider also told the scooper:
Which brings us to this week.
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To That Point, Al Roker Also Weighed In
Al Roker seemingly confirmed the latter point this week when he told TV Insider Savannah wants to just get back into the swing of things and be as normal as possible.
Guthrie will likely have a few months to get back into the swing of things. Daytime TV nearly always takes a break from the TV schedule during the summer, and last year The Today Show paused for several weeks in August. Last year, she and her husband Michael Feldman took their two kids to Maine. It’s unclear what’s on the docket this year with what’s still ongoing in the Nancy Guthrie case, but with summer break looming, April is not a bad time to get back to work.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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