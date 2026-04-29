90 Day Fiancé's Shekinah And Sarper May Be Facing Serious Marital Trouble After Wild Update

Shekinah and Sarper Guven are slinging insults at each other over the internet, giving 90 Day Fiancé the suspicion they're facing serious marital trouble. Just on the heels of one classic 90 Day couple calling it quits, it looks like another married couple may divorce after marriage.

Reality show insider MerryPants shared a series of recently expired Instagram Stories from Shekinah's page, which started with the 90 Day star sharing a photo of Sarper's dating profile. A fan asked during her Q&A if they had actually seen him on a dating site, and she responded with the following:

Yep! You sure did! Good for him. Hope he finds what he's looking for.

While it seemed Shekinah and Sarper were having issues after their latest appearance on 90 Day Fiancé, social media updates at the time indicated they smoothed the waters. Now it appears things are rocky again, with him on dating apps and her calling him out.

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It only got worse from there, as Shekinah revealed she'd date Daniel from the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. This prompted Sarper to message her directly. Shekinah shared the string of messages he wrote without her responding, which can be read below:

You are disgusting

I hate you

Change ur last name

Slut

I was fucking loyal to this bitch

Dreaming other men

I hate u

This doesn't sound like the type of exchange you'd expect from a married couple that's madly in love, and now I'm curious if we're going to see them on a future spinoff planned for the 2026 TV schedule. Obviously, we missed something that happened between these two, who don't seem as though they're currently together.

Granted, we've seen Shekinah and Sarper travel down rough roads before on 90 Day Fiancé. Somehow, they still got married after Sarper demanded a weight clause be added if he signed a prenuptial agreement. Now that it seems these two are on the outs, I have to wonder if he actually signed, or if that whole scene was just something they did for the TLC series.

Granted, there is a part of me that genuinely wonders if Shekinah and Sarper are taking the 90 Day Fiancé cast for a ride, and hyping up their storyline for future appearances in the franchise. Out of all the veteran cast members of the franchise, they seem the most social media savvy and aware of how to draw a spotlight on themselves when the cameras aren't rolling.

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The alternative is that Shekinah and Sarper did split, which makes me wonder what that means for Sarper living in the United States. He's in the midst of touring with his stand-up comedy, but that could be derailed if he has to appear in court and face possible deportation. I guess we'll wait and see how this pans out.

We'll keep an eye out for more updates on Shekinah and Sarper, as 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The tell-all is going on right now, but I wish we were watching a tell-all on what happened between this couple.