How Supernatural Actually Set Up Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki And Misha Collins To Get Violent With Each Other For The Boys
From fighting demons to fighting superheroes.
Warning! Spoilers ahead for Season 5, Episode 5 of The Boys, “One-Shots,” streaming now with an Amazon Prime subscription.
The long-awaited Supernatural reunion finally hit The Boys on Wednesday on the 2026 TV schedule, and it was pretty memorable. Fans got to see Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins on-screen together for the first time since Supernatural ended in 2020, and it wasn’t anything like The CW series. And since it is The Boys, things got pretty violent and bloody.
Ackles has previously opened up about how nervous he was about his former co-stars joining him on The Boys. While the trio frequently sees each other at fan conventions, working together again is a different story. He told Deadline how it was working with Padalecki and Collins again after so long, admitting they had to do some adjusting since they were in a different environment:Article continues below
As both a Supernatural and The Boys fan, it was so fun seeing Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins on screen together. While it was definitely not like Supernatural, and they weren’t the only ones having to do some adjusting, seeing them banter and joke around, it was like nothing had changed.
Of course, there were some additional lines of coke and a whole lot of blood, but it was as entertaining as ever. It was announced a while ago that a Supernatural reunion was coming for the fifth and final season of The Boys, with very little information surrounding it, and the wait was definitely worth it. And even despite the adjusting, Ackles loved it:
When it came to filming the scene in question, it was not your typical Supernatural scene. Padalecki portrayed a former member of The Seven, Mister Marathon, while Collins was Malchemical, a Supe whose power is toxic gas. There’s a lot of fighting, a lot of violence, a lot of blood, and neither Mister Marathon nor Malchemical makes it out alive, thanks to both Soldier Boy and Homelander. But throughout everything, Ackles felt comfortable with what they were all doing, and putting on the Soldier Boy suit while filming with his former co-stars:
Even though working on The Boys together is a little different from Supernatural, it’s not like Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins haven’t dealt with crazy characters before. Ackles recalled the intense storylines that they had to do on SPN, and having to play different, villainous versions of their characters, so it’s not that big of a stretch:
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While the episode ended on a pretty tragic note, it was still entertaining to see Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins on-screen together, especially since you don’t know when it’ll happen again. There have been some talks of a potential Supernatural revival, so who knows what will happen. For now, fans can always watch Supernatural with a Peacock subscription. New episodes of The Boys drop on Wednesdays on Prime Video.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
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