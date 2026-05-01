How Supernatural Actually Set Up Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki And Misha Collins To Get Violent With Each Other For The Boys

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Season 5, Episode 5 of The Boys, “One-Shots,” streaming now with an Amazon Prime subscription.

The long-awaited Supernatural reunion finally hit The Boys on Wednesday on the 2026 TV schedule, and it was pretty memorable. Fans got to see Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins on-screen together for the first time since Supernatural ended in 2020, and it wasn’t anything like The CW series. And since it is The Boys, things got pretty violent and bloody.

Ackles has previously opened up about how nervous he was about his former co-stars joining him on The Boys. While the trio frequently sees each other at fan conventions, working together again is a different story. He told Deadline how it was working with Padalecki and Collins again after so long, admitting they had to do some adjusting since they were in a different environment:

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I mean, getting on set with those guys in any capacity is always gonna be familiar. It’s always gonna be something that feels normal and just comfortable. The kind of the odd thing was doing it in a new environment with different costumes, with different crew and different cast, and then kind of adjusting ourselves to that. We didn’t have to adjust ourselves for each other, because we know each other so well, so it was like, “OK, we’ve now found ourselves in a different boat, who’s gonna do what? How are we gonna do this?”

As both a Supernatural and The Boys fan, it was so fun seeing Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins on screen together. While it was definitely not like Supernatural, and they weren’t the only ones having to do some adjusting, seeing them banter and joke around, it was like nothing had changed.

(Image credit: Jasper Savage/Prime)

Of course, there were some additional lines of coke and a whole lot of blood, but it was as entertaining as ever. It was announced a while ago that a Supernatural reunion was coming for the fifth and final season of The Boys, with very little information surrounding it, and the wait was definitely worth it. And even despite the adjusting, Ackles loved it:

And so I think there was a little bit of some minor kind of mental adjustment that was necessary to perform the way we needed to, as opposed to just diving back into old familiar banter. But look, we’re pros and that’s what we do, and we got there, I think.

When it came to filming the scene in question, it was not your typical Supernatural scene. Padalecki portrayed a former member of The Seven, Mister Marathon, while Collins was Malchemical, a Supe whose power is toxic gas. There’s a lot of fighting, a lot of violence, a lot of blood, and neither Mister Marathon nor Malchemical makes it out alive, thanks to both Soldier Boy and Homelander. But throughout everything, Ackles felt comfortable with what they were all doing, and putting on the Soldier Boy suit while filming with his former co-stars:

What it all boiled down to was like, I’m playing this guy, and I felt comfortable in that suit enough to be able to work with somebody who I had worked with for 15 years, playing a different character. So, I just kind of kept reminding myself to stay true to this particular character, and the suit helps me do that. As soon as I put on that suit on, I’m like, ‘Well, there’s nobody else I could be in this thing.’ And so, it was fun for me to be able to perform like that. With my friends, they got to do their thing along with me while I was doing something totally different.

Even though working on The Boys together is a little different from Supernatural, it’s not like Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins haven’t dealt with crazy characters before. Ackles recalled the intense storylines that they had to do on SPN, and having to play different, villainous versions of their characters, so it’s not that big of a stretch:

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I mean, you gotta keep in mind too, Jared and I, and Misha, we played different versions of ourselves on Supernatural for 15 years. Maybe I’d be possessed by a demon or an angel, or Jared wouldn’t have a soul, or he was playing Lucifer. So, we were already pretty used to playing different versions of different characters with each other for a long time. So, it wasn’t that big of a stretch for us to have to pretend to be somebody other than what we used to, to play together. But when the cameras were off, it was right back to the old banter.

While the episode ended on a pretty tragic note, it was still entertaining to see Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins on-screen together, especially since you don’t know when it’ll happen again. There have been some talks of a potential Supernatural revival, so who knows what will happen. For now, fans can always watch Supernatural with a Peacock subscription. New episodes of The Boys drop on Wednesdays on Prime Video.