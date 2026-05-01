Hannah Waddingham Is Hosting SNL UK, And I Have One Big Prediction Tied To Ted Lasso

Just when I thought Aimee Lou Wood was Saturday Night Live UK's biggest get of the season, an Emmy award-winner is swooping in to lead an episode toward the end of the show's inaugural run. That's right, Hannah Waddingham is coming to the 2026 TV schedule, and I have a feeling a Ted Lasso star and major SNL alum is going to show up with her.

I was thrilled when I saw Sky TV's announcement about the actress hosting, and Waddingham on her own would be a treat. That said, wouldn't it be the ultimate Saturday Night Live crossover to have a former U.S. castmember and her co-star, Jason Sudeikis, appear as well? No word on that happening yet, but considering we just got a trailer for the fourth season of Ted Lasso and we know the series will be back on Apple TV this summer, I feel like it's well within the realm of possibility for something like this to happen.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Jason Sudeikis Would Be A Great Nod To Ted Lasso And SNL

Some might frown upon bringing in another celebrity to shine on another's moment, but it feels like that's a welcome recurring bit on Saturday Night Live. Similar to how UK legend Graham Norton showed up during Tina Fey's episode, I would love to see Jason Sudeikis show up during Hannah Waddingham's opening monologue so they can have an entertaining bit. Considering how beloved Ted and Rebecca are on Ted Lasso, as well as Sudeikis' history with the US SNL, something like this would be perfect.

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He could also show up in a sketch centered around Ted Lasso, though things in Saturday Night Live are rarely ever that straightforward. I'll leave the creative brainstorming to the SNL UK writers, assuming they'll have a chance to work with Sudeikis if he does indeed show up to support Waddingham.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Will Other Ted Lasso Stars Appear?

Jason Sudeikis would be a great get for Saturday Night Live UK, but there are other Ted Lasso stars I'm sure we'd all love to see make an appearance as well. For example, I could see Brett Goldstein showing up to promote his new movie with Jennifer Lopez, Office Romance. It'd also be neat to see Phil Dunster, especially with all the critical acclaim that Rooster is getting over on HBO.

Ultimately, I'd be fine with seeing anyone from the Ted Lasso cast on Saturday Night Live UK, but if not, it's completely fine. The sketch comedy series has already won by securing Hannah Waddingham, and I'm so glad to get another chance to see her after her acclaimed series rose from the dead.

For those of us in the United States who don't have access to Sky TV, episodes of SNL UK are available on streaming, provided you have a Peacock subscription. Fortunately, I do, and can watch this as well as the UK version of The Traitors because I'm absolutely jonesing for a new American season.

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Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Catch up on what's been happening on Saturday Night Live UK by watching it on Peacock. Tune into the latest hits from NBC and Bravo by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

Catch Hannah Waddingham on Saturday Night Live UK on May 9th with musical guest Myles Smith. I can't wait to see how Ted Lasso is mentioned, and fingers crossed, it will also include a cheeky little Jason Sudeikis cameo.