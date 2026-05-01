Swifities Were Freaking Out About Taylor Swift And Toy Story 5, And We Need To Talk About Why
Time to put on your tinfoil cowboy hat.
If you are a Swiftie or you’re in the vicinity of one, you know we love to clown. If Taylor Swift moves, I feel like theories pop up (just take a look back at how we reacted to various Reputation (Taylor’s Version) theories). So, to no surprise, when a countdown appeared and disappeared on the pop star’s website, her fans immediately started to freak out. What was surprising was how connected this frenzy was to Toy Story 5.
Alright, let’s discuss why I put the words Taylor Swift and Toy Story 5 together. Yesterday, screenshots started circulating around the internet of the singer’s website that showed a countdown that featured a blue background and white clouds, much like Andy's room. Take a look at @TSwiftEdits_13_’s post about it:
👀| Some users can still see the blue cloudy countdown on Taylor’s site pic.twitter.com/63SyL2YLcTMay 1, 2026
While these images were everywhere, the countdown also disappeared from Swift’s site, making it unclear what exactly was going on (or if anything was going on). But there was more evidence that pointed to the “Cowboy Like Me” singer being involved in the Pixar movie on the 2026 movie schedule.Article continues below
For example, on April 27, she was out and about in New York City, and she decided to wear a light blue and white striped dress that was paired with a bright yellow purse and red heels. There’s no question, this is giving Toy Story energy, and the timing of it all is, well, interesting at the very least.
Then, other fans noticed that in the “Opalite” music video, the photo stall’s background is also a blue sky with white clouds that doesn’t not look like Andy’s room, as @kaiamal13 posted:
the toy story/countdown background was included in the opalite music video she never fails to amaze me pic.twitter.com/2klEhYelV1April 30, 2026
Now, when something like this happens, it could mean a myriad of things. From announcements tied to The Life of a Showgirl’s release to merch drops, Swift utilizes countdowns and Easter eggs like this frequently to hype up fans. And this time, they got all hyped because the countdown, outfit and video screamed Toy Story.
So, with all that being said, you can understand why Swifties were posting things like:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
this might be our funniest clown train yet. https://t.co/HUJ1tEcZAUApril 30, 2026
How is Taylor Swift potentially involved in Toy Story 5? Genuinely, I have no idea. We don’t even know if she’s involved. But I could see her having a small voice cameo or writing an original song for the film. However, the “how” doesn’t really matter right now. It’s the general idea of her potentially having something to do with the release of Toy Story 5 that had fans posting the evidence described above with captions like this one from @metmidnights:
This mass theorizing session also led to hilarious posts like this one from @Crismaths:
you're a cowboy like me pic.twitter.com/yTpIiDQhGaApril 30, 2026
Truly, Swifties (myself included) so quickly turn into Charlie Day in that It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia meme whenever something that loosely resembles an Easter egg is revealed. So, yes, I was delighted about this like @hushmirrorball was:
swiftie twitter feels like this again, the world is healing: pic.twitter.com/bZ0ighqXIAApril 30, 2026
So, with all that being said, is Taylor Swift going to appear in or write music for Toy Story 5? I don’t think it’s impossible. However, I also have no clue if it’ll really happen. Either way, it was fun to theorize about it for a while.
Now, as we wait to see if anything comes of this clowning, you can watch all the Toy Story movies as well as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with a Disney+ subscription. Then, you can go see Toy Story 5 in theaters on June 19, and not only will you get to see Woody and Buzz ride again, but you’ll also get to find out if one of the world’s biggest pop stars is involved in it.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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