I Was Mad About Real Housewives Of Miami Being Put On Pause But Andy Cohen's Latest Comments Are A Relief

Bravo is the home of some of the best reality shows of all time, thanks to the Real Housewives franchise (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription). There are a number of cities airing at any point, but unfortunately one of my favorites Miami was put on pause by the network. I've been bummed about this, especially as drama surrounding Lisa Hochstein is going down off camera, but Andy Cohen's recent comments are giving me some hope.

Both fans and the cast of RHOM have been reacting to the show being put on pause... for the second time since it originally debuted back in 2011. Since Miami is one of my top 3 cities (alongside Salt Lake and Potomac), I've been down in the dumps about this news. But during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live!, Andy offered a positive opinion about the future, saying:

It’ll be back. If it was my decision, it will be going all the time.

From his mouth to God's ears. Andy is no longer running Bravo, although he's a producer on the Real Housewives shows. So the decision to put Miami on pause wasn't his. Still, he thinks it's only a matter of time before those ladies return to our screens.

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Of course, The Real Housewives of Miami isn't the only show to have been put on pause recently. After RHONJ was unable to film a traditional reunion for Season 14, that show was also put on a hiatus. But the cast is finally coming together for Season 15, with Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania set to return.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Peacock is the streaming home for the Real Housewives franchise, including Miami. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

The Real Housewives of Miami has already had a bumpy road on the screen. The show was cancelled after three seasons back in 2013, and was off the air until its reboot brought back the ladies in 2021. The show aired exclusively on Peacock at that time, before eventually making its way to Bravo proper. Unfortunately it's future is unclear, although Andy Cohen's comments are a comforting during these times.

The show's second hiatus is surprising because I think that Miami is wildly entertaining. The women have real friendships, which helps to make more compelling TV. They have the best "friend of"s in the franchise, and bring comedy, drama, and glamor to the small screen. Hopefully it returns sooner rather than later.

Right now, new episodes of Beverly Hills, Atlanta, and Rhode Island are airing on Bravo as part of the 2026 TV schedule. As for Miami, you can re-watch its seven seasons over on Peacock.