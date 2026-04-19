Where Taylor Frankie Paul Allegedly Stands With Her Secret Lives Co-Stars After End Of Investigation

Taylor Frankie Paul got good news this week when she learned that she will not be charged in the domestic violence investigations involving her and ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen that halted production on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the MomTok gang can continue business as usual. The cast had raised concerns about continuing to film with Paul, so where do those relationships stand now?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives hit pause on their reality show (which streams with a Hulu subscription) on March 16 — even before the viral video from 2023 ultimately led to Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette being pulled from the 2026 TV schedule. According to an insider, she’s in a “much better place right now” and wants to be there when cameras start rolling again. The source told US Weekly:

She’s hopeful Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will continue soon and cameras will pick back up. Nothing has been confirmed yet…. For now, she’s trying to mend things with the other girls so everyone can move forward peacefully. It’s still a work in progress.

The other women who star on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives also seem excited to get started again. Jessi Draper said on Call Her Daddy that they needed some time to process what was going on between Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen, but hoped to continue the show:

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Clearly there’s no shortage of drama in our lives. So, if we get another season, it’s going to be good.

Mayci Neeley shared an article with those comments to social media saying they were “ready” to “to take Barbieland back,” and Layla Taylor added:

Let’s do this girls!!!

However, if and when filming resumes on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, will Taylor Frankie Paul and/or Dakota Mortensen be invited back? Their custody battle is ongoing, with Paul being granted 8 hours a week of supervised visitation with the son they share, and both have been granted restraining orders against the other.

In the meantime, at least some of the MomTokers seem to be fine with Taylor Frankie Paul, with Paul reportedly “leaning a lot” on Jessi Draper as she navigates her divorce from Jordan Ngatikaura. The insider said:

They’ve gotten even closer lately since they’re both going through hard times and can relate to each other.

Only time will tell if MokTok — and Taylor Frankie Paul’s friendships — can survive this. There’s been no official news on if or when The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5 will proceed, and there’s also no news out of ABC on what’s next for The Bachelor franchise, including whether or not we’ll ever see the already-filmed TFP season of The Bachelorette.

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If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available 24/7 from the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), text “START” to 88788, or go to thehotline.org to chat with someone live.