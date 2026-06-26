Sarah Sherman Gushed About Meeting Paul McCartney On SNL, But I’m Just Laughing About His Reaction To Her Mullet

Meeting Paul McCartney has to be one of those experiences where your brain briefly turns into a shaken soda can. What do you even say if you suddenly find yourself face-to-face with one of the Beatles backstage at Saturday Night Live? If you are SNL cast member Sarah Sherman, apparently, you talk about your very Paul McCartney-coded mullet... then let the man inspect the merchandise. While the sketch comedy series is on hiatus before returning to the 2026 TV schedule , the comedy star gushed about meeting the former Beatle and shared his hilarious reaction to her haircut.

In an exclusive interview with People at the 5th Annual Las Culturistas Culture Awards, the 33-year-old performer recalled how the former Beatle approached her after he appeared as the musical guest on SNL’s Season 51 finale, which Will Ferrell hosted. The setup came from Sherman previously joking on the show that her haircut looked like the rock legend’s Wings-era mullet. Apparently, he remembered. As the comedian put it:

So, basically I was doing a bit talking about how I have his mullet from his Wings era. And so he came up to me after the show and he pulled up my mullet and he was like, 'Is it real or is it a wig?' And I said, 'It's real, Paul.'

Talk about the perfect SNL celebrity encounter. A musical legend inspecting your mullet like he’s authenticating a rare artifact? Beautiful. This is exactly the kind of backstage story that feels too specific to invent.

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The late-night sketch performer also shared more of the encounter during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which she later posted to TikTok. She said McCartney came up to her during the goodnights, knew her name and pulled on her “mullet tails.” Jimmy Kimmel joked that it is probably rare for someone to get their mullet pulled by a Beatle, and Sherman had the only correct response: she liked it.

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Honestly, that tracks for Sherman. Since joining SNL in 2021 and later being promoted to the repertory cast, she has made a whole art form out of being proudly strange. Her comedy has always had a chaotic, squirmy, body-horror-adjacent energy, so of course her Paul McCartney story involves hair verification.

The best part, though, is that the You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah actress did not just talk hair. She also made sure the British music icon knew she was a real fan. She told the outlet that she praised him directly, and his response was somehow even funnier than the mullet bit. She continued:

And then, I was like, 'Paul McCartney, I love you, you're amazing. Like, McCartney II is my favorite album ever, and "Temporary Secretary" is my favorite song.' And then I was like, 'I'm sorry I'm complimenting you so much.' And he said, 'I love adulation. Adulate me. Adulate me.' Yeah, it was awesome. It was awesome.

I love that so much. There is something deeply refreshing about a rock legend not pretending he is embarrassed by praise. The 84-year-old singer-songwriter has earned a little adulation. Actually, he has earned several dump trucks of it. If Sarah Sherman wants to complement McCartney II, the obscure 1980 solo album that has since become a cult favorite, who among us is going to stop her?

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She also named McCartney II as her favorite album for People Picks, along with