See Jon Stewart Shamelessly Use Olivia Munn To Pay Tribute (And Poke Fun At) Stephen Colbert's Last Show
She even brought a tribute song.
Jon Stewart has never been above weaponizing an awkwardly amazing celebrity cameo for a good joke, and honestly, bless him for it. During a recent Daily Show bit, Stewart brought former correspondent Olivia Munn back to the desk and the 2026 TV schedule for what looked, at first, like a heartfelt tribute to him. Although very quickly, it became clear the whole thing was really aimed at Stephen Colbert’s big farewell spectacle.
The video posted to The Daily Show’s official YouTube account leaned into Munn’s history with the show, where she served as a correspondent during Stewart’s original run, while also poking fun at the celebrity-stacked send-off Colbert received for his final Late Show. Munn appeared near the end of the segment, applauding Stewart like she had wandered in from a much grander television moment:
A confused Stewart responded, “Oh my god, Olivia Munn, what are you doing here?” Munn, fully committed to the bit, explained that she had come to honor him on what she thought was his own final send-off show:
When Stewart pointed out that it was just a normal Monday show, Munn doubled down. She continued:
That is where the Colbert joke really starts to sharpen. Stewart tries to explain again that he is not leaving, but Munn cuts him off with the most dangerous words in tribute-show television: “I wrote a song.” Someone off-screen hands her a guitar, and the whole thing turns into a fake farewell number that is very clearly not written for Stewart. The bit is hilarious and worth checking in full below.
Chef’s kiss. No notes on the bit. The joke is wonderfully petty, with Munn pretending to be wounded because Colbert’s team chose Paul McCartney over her. That is exactly the kind of fake Hollywood grievance that makes late-night cameos work. As she put it:
Munn got in one more good dig after admitting she missed Colbert’s actual sendoff. Stewart told her she was welcome back anytime, and she answered with the kind of showbiz bleakness that made the whole bit hum, joking that there “really aren’t a lot of options left” besides Stewart and “the Hot Ones guy.” But hey, at least she has strong feelings about Wings, whether we’re talking “food or the band.”
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Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
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