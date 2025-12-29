The X-Files Is Coming To Streaming Free In 2026, And These 5 Episodes Are At The Top Of My List To Watch ASAP

The X-Files was known back in the '90s for everything from alien conspiracies to crackling chemistry between co-stars to the theme song that was then (and still is) easy to whistle along with. Now, the Fox drama is coming to another streaming platform to continue its legacy in the 2026 TV schedule, in a way that has nothing to do with Ryan Coogler's potential reboot. The full run is coming to Pluto TV, which means a whole lot of monsters, aliens, and mysteries streaming for free in the new year.

Starting on January 1, all eleven seasons of The X-Files will be available free on-demand, as well as streaming on a dedicated 24/7 linear channel as part of Pluto TV's Sci-Fi category. It will join other dedicated channels in the genre, including Doctor Who, Star Trek, and The Twilight Zone. The channel will begin with a chronological run of all 218 episodes across the eleven seasons, with curated weekend marathons to follow.

The full run coming to Pluto TV for free means streamers will have access not only to the nine seasons that aired on Fox between 1993 - 2002, but also the two revival seasons that came to the network in 2016 and 2018. The two movies, Fight the Future and I Want to Believe, evidently won't be part of the channel, but 218 episodes are plenty to keep new viewers and returning fans busy. (The series is already available with a Hulu subscription, but requires a fee.)

I won't get into spoilers here in case any readers are considering diving in for the first time, but I will say that having all eleven seasons means plenty of the legendary partnership of David Duchovny's Agent Fox Mulder and Gillian Anderson's Agent Dana Scully, later joined by Robert Patrick as Agent John Doggett and Annabeth Gish as Agent Monica Reyes, among others.

I can't promise straightforward storytelling for 218 episodes, or a cigarette-smoking villain that won't wear out his welcome, but I've been a fan going back to the '90s, and already can name five episodes that I want to revisit ASAP, most of which hail from CinemaBlend's ranking of The X-Files' best episodes. Take a look:

"Millennium" - Season 7, Episode 4

"Ice" - Season 1, Episode 8

"Clyde Bruckman's Final Repose" - Season 3, Episode 4

"Pusher" - Season 3, Episode 17

"Bad Blood"- Season 5, Episode 12

With The X-Files coming to Pluto TV on New Year's Day 2026, I can only assume that I'll be in the mood to revisit "Millennium." Admittedly, I don't remember a ton about the case other than the last few minutes (which I think my fellow fans will understand), so it could be a good choice for a rewatch. Similarly, 2025 has already packed in the snow for me, and the temperature is set to drop again by early January, so "Ice" will be appropriate.

When it comes to "Clyde Bruckman's Final Repose," it's the episode that won Everybody Loves Raymond's Peter Boyle the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a drama series, and the recent Everybody Loves Raymond 30th anniversary reunion special reminded me of his talents. As for "Pusher" and "Bad Blood" as options... well, I ranked them at #2 and #1 on the list of the best X-Files episodes for a reason, and they're always worth a watch no matter the time of year or temperature.

If you're a newcomer, though, I'd recommend starting with the pilot! There are also standout episodes such as an X-Files/Cops crossover, a mystery penned by the one and only Stephen King, the first-ever network TV episode to receive a TV-MA rating back in 1996, and plenty of intense multi-parters.

If you want to give it a shot for the first time or go on a blast to the past, be sure to check out Pluto TV starting on January 1, 2026. Pluto TV is also the home of plenty of other shows and excellent movies to watch, all without a subscription fee.