Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost Just Broke A Major Weekend Update Record

SNL head writer Colin Jost has been hosting Weekend Update alongside Michael Che for some time now. He started writing for Saturday Night Live back in Season 31, but didn’t appear on Weekend Update until 2014. While that’s a long time to wait for the spotlight, his dedication seems to have paid off, as Jost just broke a major record related to the longtime segment.

After longtime host Seth Meyers departed in 2014, some fans weren’t sure what to make of his successor, Colin Jost. If they could see the future, they wouldn’t have been so worried. After the October 23 episode of NBC’s classic sketch show , Jost officially became the SNL cast member with the most appearances on the fictional news program.

According to Deadline , the Tom & Jerry star has appeared on the news segment for an astonishing 155 episodes. The previous 154-episode record was held by fan-favorite Seth Meyers, who resigned from his post to host fellow NBC program Late Night.

In the beginning, Colin Jost first hosted Weekend Update alongside series veteran Cecily Strong for the latter half of Season 39. After Cecily Strong decided to step back exclusively do sketches at the top of Season 40, Jost was joined by Michael Che, who serves as co-head writer of the show.

The two have become highlights of the long-running show, as they possess a faux-rival dynamic that often lends itself to hilarious roasts and off-the-cuff comments. Their version of the news show even spawned the fourth iteration of a spin-off primetime program that aired in the summer of 2017 and arguably helped booked them a gig hosting the Emmys in 2018. One of their best running gags comes in the form of a Christmas gift exchange in which one writes a joke for the other to perform, usually involving a taboo subject.

Weekend Update has been an integral part of SNL since the show’s premiere episode aired way back in 1975. Originally created by comedy mainstay Chevy Chase, the segment informs viewers of the latest news and usually features a few “celebrity” guests. Past hosts have counted SNL icons such as Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Norm Macdonald, Bill Murray, and Jimmy Fallon, each leaving their specific mark on it. Frequent guests have included Fred Armisen and Kristen Wiig as songwriting duo Garth and Kat, Cecily Strong as The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With at a Party, and Bill Hader as the unforgettable party boy Stefon.

New episodes of Saturday Night Live Season 47 currently air on Saturdays at 11:30 pm EST on NBC. The next episode will be hosted by Succession star Kieran Culkin alongside a to-be-determined musical guest. For more updates on all things SNL, be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend!