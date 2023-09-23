Savannah Chrisley Posts Tribute For Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Following His Death

Nic Kerdiles, a former Anaheim Ducks hockey player and the ex-fiance to TV personality Savannah Chrisley , died on Saturday morning due to injuries he sustained during a motorcycle accident. Amidst news of the 29-year-old’s death, the Chrisley Knows Best star shared a heartbreaking tribute to social media.

Chrisley took to her Instagram story on Saturday afternoon to share a boomerang of herself and the late hockey player when they were together sharing a kiss with the message “I’m still hoping you respond to my text…” Take a look:

(Image credit: Savannah Chrisley/Instagram)

Per a local report from WKRN , Kerdiles was reportedly riding his Indian Motorcycle in North Nashville, Tennessee around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday when he sped through a stop sign and crashed into a BMW SUV. Kerdiles was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. No charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the BMW.

Kerdiles’ final post on social media was of himself riding his motorcycle with the caption “Night rider,” posted hours before the accident. Here is it below:

(Image credit: Nic Kerdiles/Instagram)

Nic Kerdiles was born in Lewisville, Texas before moving to Irvine, California at the age of six where he began to play hockey. He played two seasons of NCAA Division I hockey in college while attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison and became a standout champion. Then, in 2004 he signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks to play with the team in 2014. In 2018, he was traded to the Winnipeg Jets before signing a contract a couple months later with that team.

Kerdiles started dating Savannah Chrisley in late 2017 and the pair got engaged in 2018 before they decided to call off their intention to get married in summer 2020. When they announced their separation at the time, Chrisley said there was “no hatred” between them and they were venturing on their own paths with “nothing but love, respect, and admiration” for each other.

Chrisley’s tribute to Kerdiles seems to indicate the exes were still in regular contact just prior to his death on Saturday morning. We imagine the reality star is very much processing the loss right now as she posted the throwback boomerang to her Instagram story in light of the news.

Alongside Jojo Siwa and Tara Reid, Savannah Chrisley’ is expected to be among the Season 2 cast of Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test , premiering this week, on September 25. The reality star has already had quite the year, between her parents seeking to have their prison convictions overturned and starting her Unlocked podcast nearly a year ago.

Here at CinemaBlend, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Nic Kerdiles following his unexpected death on Saturday morning.