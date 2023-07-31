Savannah Chrisley Has Joined A New TV Show While Parents Are Imprisoned, And It Involves Tara Reid And JoJo Siwa

It’s been quite a year so far for Savannah Chrisley , who has been keeping busy with her popular podcast Unlocked while also keeping the faith that legal appeals will help shorten the prison time that her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently serving. Now, the reality TV star has a new small-screen project on the horizon that will put her alongside such famous faces as Tara Reid , JoJo Siwa , Tom Sandoval and more.

Chrisley and the other aforementioned celebs will be joining quite a few other famed personalities from the worlds of entertainment and sports for a new season of physical and emotional struggles on Fox’s unscripted series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test , which will be returning to the network with brand new episodes in September as part of the pared-down fall schedule that is currently suffering due to the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike. But no reason to be sad about what’s not here when there are so many big names set to face grueling challenges in Season 2.

Below is the full list of 14 celebrities who went out to New Zealand to face the harshest of natural elements:

Savannah Chrisley

JoJo Siwa

Tara Reid

Tyler Cameron

Tom Sandoval

Dez Bryant

Bode Miller

Blac Chyna

Robert Horry

Brian Austin Green

Erin Jackson

Kelly Rizzo

Nick Viall

Jack Osbourne

Representing reality TV, we have Chrisley Knows Best's Savannah Chrisley (obviously), Dance Moms and DWTS vet JoJo Siwa, Vanderpump Rules scandal survivor Tom Sandoval, Bachelor Nation familiars Tyler Cameron (runner-up in The Bachelorette Season 15) and Nick Viall (The Bachelor Season 21), and The Osbournes' youngest Jack Osbourne, who is more known for his paranormal projects these days.

Then we have an array of sports icons, who seem like they'll have the advantage in this kind of physically strenuous competition. There's former Dallas Cowboy great Dez Bryant, the 7-time NBA champion Robert Horry, Olympic gold medalist skier Bode Miller, and speed skater Erin Jackson, the first Black American woman to win an individual sport gold medal at the Winter olympics.

The final group consists of actors and celebs known for other career paths. There's Sharknado and American Pie franchise star Tara Reid, 90210 and Smallville vet Brian Austin Green, rapper Blac Chyna, and blogger/actress Kelly Rizzo, who was famously married to Bob Saget at the time of his death.

Check out the first teaser for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 2 below.

The first season of the show surprisingly lost a handful of its contestants in the season premiere alone, and it doesn't sound like the producers are going easy on the second batch of celebs. Here's what Chrisley and others will be facing, per the official synopsis:

This time around, the recruits will be faced with the harsh reality of winter warfare training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks will feel like torture. They will face the ice breaker drill where they will be submerged in a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels. They will attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4,700 ft snowcapped mountain peak as well as an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters.

I'm not exhausted after reading that, but I'm not necessarily more enthused about doing anything demanding, either. Power to everyone invovled for agreeing to such challenges, though. Someone's gotta do it. I guess?

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 2 will debut on Fox on Monday, September 25, so be sure to mark your calendars, and check out our 2023 TV premiere schedule to see when other new and reutnring shows will pop up.