Will Blake Shelton And Adam Levine Ever Reunite On The Voice? The Latest Tea On NBC, Major Money, And Their Bromance

The Voice Season 28 will be premiering on the 2025 TV schedule this fall on NBC, but it will once again be without Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 frontman returned to the singing competition series for Season 27 after departing ahead of Season 17. However, don't worry, he is returning as a coach on The Voice for Season 29. So, this makes me wonder: Could Blake Shelton, whose final season was in 2023, return at some point, too? Well, we might not have solid answers yet, but there is tea on the conversations allegedly being had about this topic.

Shelton and Levine became a fan-favorite duo on The Voice, and their bromance was certainly a highlight each season. They love their shenanigans probably almost as much as the fans love it, and even Levine was still taking shots at Shelton when he returned last season. Now, with the "Maps" singer returning once again, an insider told The U.S. Sun that producers tried to get the country singer back on board as well:

They offered both Blake and Adam more money, a lot more, to get them back together and do a season together. Obviously, it didn't work out for Season 28, but stay tuned, it might happen sooner than later.

It’s unknown why it didn’t work out, especially with the reported big bucks offered. And I have to say, knowing that we were allegedly very close to having Levine and Shelton reunite for one more season of The Voice makes me sad. However, it also makes me hopeful for what lies ahead.

That's because this could also mean that this won’t be the last time NBC tries to make this reunion happen. Their bromance and rivalry with each other was arguably one of the best parts of the show. So, having them back together would be wildly entertaining and beneficial for both the series and fans, as the source alleged:

It’d be a win/win for production and the fans. Their chemistry is unmatched. [The show] hasn’t been able to replicate it with anyone else since.

It definitely is hard to replicate that chemistry, and after Levine left the first time, it didn't feel the same with just Shelton. Of course, he started to have rivalries with other coaches, but what he had with Levine was special.

However, I have to admit, when Kelsea Ballerini replaced Shelton as Levine’s rival last season, it was unexpected, but hilarious to watch. Now, with the "Payphone" singer appearing on Season 29 with John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, it should make for a fun season since they're all long-time coaches. But a part of me will always want Blake Shelton to be there, too.

Even though the "God's Country" singer won’t be returning to The Voice as a coach anytime soon, there’s still the possibility he could make an appearance during Season 29. The Voice is getting a revamp for its upcoming season as it will see only three coaches competing and 30 total contestants going to the battle rounds, which will also bring back previous fan-favorites and former coaches such as Cee Lo Green. There are also probably other surprises in store, and one can only hope that Blake Shelton is one of them.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whatever happens in future seasons of The Voice, it undoubtedly will be hard to recreate the bromance between Shelton and Adam Levine. So, I really hope that NBC manages to bring them back together again, even if it is for just one season.