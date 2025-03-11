Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why She Actually Took The Gig Co-Hosting Today, And How SNL Was Involved

Scarlett Johansson is known for being an actress and a producer, and she’s set to make her directorial debut with the upcoming movie release Eleanor the Great. Earlier this year, she also added another title to her resume — talk show host. The Oscar-nominated star co-hosted Today with Jenna & Friends for a week as the 2025 TV schedule took off and seemed to really enjoy herself. Some questioned why the A-lister would take on such a gig, and she’s now explained how Saturday Night Live factored into her decision-making.

The 40-year-old multihyphenate took on hosting duties for a week, beginning on January 21. All in all, she seemed quite comfortable on set with Jenna Bush Hager, and the two had solid rapport. While being interviewed for InStyle’s March cover story, the former Marvel actor opened up about her daytime TV stint. She explained that she enjoyed every aspect of that job, though she also pointed out why the live element is something she really relishes:

[Co-hosting] TODAY really is a fantasy job for me. I like every element of that job, because I love talking to people. It’s not dissimilar from hosting Saturday Night Live in some ways. The live element of it is really fun. Spontaneous and a little dangerous too. I would never want my own TV show.

A live show can certainly come with its share of positive surprises and unexpected complications. Nevertheless, Scarlett Johansson has plenty of experience when it comes to live programming, given her stints on SNL. She’s hosted the show a total of six times, between 2006 and 2019 and has made cameos on a number of other episodes. During one of her latest appearances, Johansson was on the end of a wild joke swap gag between Michael Che and her husband, Colin Jost, who’s discussed the barb like she has.

That raunchy joke was even discussed on an episode of Jenna & Friends, which Scarlett Johansson joined shortly after Hoda Kotb’s exit from Today. For years, Jenna Bush Hager built firm professional and personal relationships with Kotb, who was trolled by Bush Hager after she announced her exit. Nevertheless, Bush Hager, who initially asked Johansson to guest host, told InStyle that she was quite impressed with the Jojo Rabbit star:

She’s intentional. Okay, and she wears cool clothes. Scarlett is an Avenger. But her badassery is not surpassed by her kindness and her generosity. It’s miraculous for somebody who’s been in this industry for so long, which can turn people… You know. Into not kind and generous. I keep being like, There’s some kind error, because you’re famous.

Considering how much the Marriage Story star enjoyed hosting, one has to wonder whether she’ll do it again at some point in the future. I could certainly see her headlining an eponymous talk show of her own. Though she is still quite busy these days and projects coming down the pipeline including the aforementioned Eleanor the Great as well as the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth and The Phoenician Scheme.

I’d imagine that a talk show called Scarlett probably isn’t in the cards right now. However, maybe there’s a chance Johansson will return to Today for a guest hosting spot. In the meantime, those who’d like to check out the actress’ live performances on Saturday Night Live can do just that by streaming episodes with a Peacock subscription.