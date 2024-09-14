Scrubs Creator Bill Lawrence Explains Why The Comedy Is Considered The 'Most Realistic Medical Show Of All Time'
That's high praise indeed.
More than 20 years after it premiered on NBC, Scrubs still ranks as one of the best sitcoms of all time. However, since the series, which moved to ABC in its final two seasons, took place inside Sacred Heart Hospital, Scrubs also had to do its due diligence with making sure the medical aspects were up to snuff. Clearly it succeeded in the eyes of Bill Lawrence, who explained in an interview why Scrubs is “the most realistic medical show of all time.”
Lawrence has been on a tear lately with his Apple TV+ subscription-exclusive shows, including Ted Lasso, Shrinking and, most recently, Bad Monkey. But while stopping by Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the producer looked back on his Scrubs years, which followed his work on Spin City. When Shepard brought up how Lawrence and the Scrubs team won a Peabody Award, he said:
There have been a lot of medical TV shows to air over the decades, from St. Elsewhere to ER to the still-running Grey’s Anatomy. Of course, Scrubs obviously stands out from those titles and more as a comedy, and one might assume that because it was chiefly providing laughs, the show didn’t have to worry as much about depicting the workings of a hospital as accurately as possible. But that’s not the case at all, and Bill Lawrence’s claim about this being the sub-genre’s most “realistic” offering isn’t just his own opinion. As he continued:
It’s through that personal connection, from whom Zach Braff’s starring protagonist got his name, that Scrubs was born, and it’s good to hear that the real JD got his act together and joined the medical community. On the other hand, his pursuit of becoming a cardiologist and heart surgeon resulted in his life becoming fodder for televised entertainment, with Bill Lawrence saying:
That amusing scenario aside, Bill Lawrence went on to talk about how he and JD are not only still close, but JD ended up working on Scrubs too. That personal touch is what led to Scrubs being so successful with accurately showing the lives of doctors, nurses, surgeons and more in a hospital, As Lawrence put it:
If you’d like to revisit Scrubs after reading Bill Lawrence’s comments, it can be streamed with a Hulu subscription. Otherwise, check out Bad Monkey, which is currently unfolding on Apple TV+, and remember that Shrinking Season 2 premieres October 16 on the 2024 TV schedule.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.