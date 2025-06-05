‘What Is [JD’s] Life Like Now?’: Zach Braff Shares How The Scrubs Reboot Will Explore His Character As An Older Doctor
JD's been through a lot.
Although it hasn’t been officially greenlit by ABC just yet, the Scrubs reboot coming together nicely. After years of chatter about how it could potentially happen, it was announced last December that Bill Lawrence, who created the original series, had signed on to develop the reboot. Then last month, Zach Braff signed on to reprise John “JD” Dorian in what I’m calling for now Scrubs 2.0. Now Braff has shared how the reboot will explore his character treating patients as an older doctor, and it sounds like this will be one of the heavier aspects of the show..
Zach Braff opened up about what’s being planned for the Scrubs reboot while he and Bill Lawrence were at the ATX TV Festival (via TVLine). While it’s important for this revival to maintain the lighthearted elements that helped make its predecessor (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription) so popular, it’s also important to acknowledge that being a doctor is much different compared to when JD first joined Sacred Heart. As Braff explained:
Zach Braff’s statement echoes what Bill Lawrence said in October 2024, just a few months before he started developing the Scrubs reboot. Back then, he stated that Scrubs 2.0 couldn’t have characters like JD, Turk and Elliot be “super idealistic” like they were when we first met them, and that there would’t be the cliché of “rich doctors playing golf.” This time around, Lawrence acknowledged as Braff was speaking that “medicine has changed a lot,” though in “some very comedic ways” as well as “dark” ways. Braff then continued:
It’s been 15 years since Scrubs’ ninth and final season ended, and if the reboot is greenlit, I don’t expect that it’ll be ready to air on ABC until the 2026-2027 TV season at the earliest. So we’re talking about reuniting with JD and the gang over a decade and a half later; that’s a lot of time for the medical field to look much different. Judging by what Zach Braff says, it sounds like there’s no intention to take away JD’s goofiness and affection for his loved ones, but perhaps his earnestness will be toned down a bit as a result of that “system” wearing away at him.
We’ll learn more about what Scrubs 2.0 has in store as more actors, both new and returning come aboard, and I’m crossing my fingers that ABC goes forward with the reboot. The original Scrubs is one of the best sitcoms of all time, and considering how the final season was disappointing to many fans, I’m hopeful that the new version can balance recapturing that original spirit, while also making necessary tweaks and adjustments to account for the passage of time.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.